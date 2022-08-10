Littlestown Area School District (LASD) Board is moving closer to a decision on a major building project after reviewing designs to consolidate the middle and high schools.
The board, at its Monday workshop session, reviewed three options for refitting the existing high school facility: Basic; Guiding Coalition Recommended; and Completed Schematic Design. In each, the existing middle school is abandoned with the sixth through eighth grades moving into a new combined middle-high school facility.
RLPS Architects have met with the board four times and a Guiding Coalition group nine times since the beginning of the year, said architect Andrew Blaydon. The Guiding Coalition is made up of a group of 25-30 people with “representation from teachers, grades, subjects, admin, support staff,” according to Superintendent Christopher Bigger. This workshop was designed for the board to get caught up, he said. “I know you are catching up, but we have been moving this forward all summer.”
Blaydon and architect Chris Linkey presented a basic option that would meet the minimum requirements for the consolidation to take place, adding a two-story addition of classroom space and a new kitchen to the facility, with no additional renovations to the existing building. The cost of the basic option is $32.2 million.
Greater focus fell on the option recommended by the Guiding Coalition, which included the basic plan plus a number of alterations to the existing building. This option also featured new spaces for guidance counseling, nursing and administrative work. Air conditioning would be added to all but 14 classroom spaces, and renovations would occur in most areas of the building that were added in the 1960 expansion. The upgrades and addition were projected to total $47.9 million.
The Complete Schematic design, upgrading more of the existing building and adding another segment to the footprint of the building, a new modern gymnasium, and new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. This third option would essentially implement a full masterplan and is projected to cost $63.5 million.
All options focus academic space for middle school students on the second floor, with high school on the first floor and parts of the second floor.
Bigger wrote in an email “I created the Guiding Coalition to build internal support for whatever we designed.” In addition to hundreds of staff and student interviews, the architects and school district designed a community survey, from the survey LASD created a focus group all “to help form the design ideas.” “There has been so much input from all constituents in this project,” he wrote. “It has been the staple of the process.”
In a special financing presentation, Senior Managing Consultant Melissa Hughes from Public Financial Management (PFM) of Harrisburg, provided the board with financial projections for the three design options. Using the parameter of increasing tax burdens by no greater than 1 mill per year for three years, Hughes projected the district could cover the basic and recommended options.
Her research concluded the complete design option at $63.5 million, would exceed an annual 1% tax increase.
Financial components of the project would include bond financing, plus a roughly $4 million contribution from LASD set aside over the last several years, and the realization of lower costs in the consolidation.
LASD Business Manager Tom Showvaker said the district is on track to achieve its goal to make a $4 million contribution from money it “set aside since 2020” in its capital budgets.
“We saw this coming and started to put money back” in preparation for the building project,” said board President Dolores Nestor.
Showvaker also said “increases in the state contribution for basic education” will also help lessen the local burden.
Bigger indicated that beyond the $400,000 in savings he has already been able to trim, he will need to find an additional $400,000 in efficiencies to make the project work.
Hughes reviewed the district’s debt ratio, projecting it would increase from the current 5.81 percent to somewhere in the 10-11 percent range, comparable to districts that have undertaken similar building projects. The debt model shows final payoff of debt in 2051, said Hughes.
Hughes and Showvaker identified several factors that leave questions, including carrying costs of the old middle school building, questions about whether it could be sold, the cost of inflation in the general economy and possible growth in the real estate tax base. Hughes presented projections anticipating 8 percent inflation this year and 5 percent inflation in the next.
With the consultation of PFM, Showvaker said he is comfortable with the district’s ability to manage the middle option recommended by the Guiding Coalition.
“This project hits a lot of our check marks. The decisions are going to be difficult, and we need to think beyond this project to the next five or six years as well. I appreciate what I’ve seen here,” said board Vice President Yancey Unger.
Bigger indicated the need for the board to make a decision soon in order to adhere to the project’s optimal timeline. Numerous steps must take place before any work actually begins. Additionally, land development plans must be approved by the borough.
The earliest construction could begin would be June 2023, according to the architects’ project timeline. The public hearing could be scheduled as soon as October. Financing the project will require additional authorizations.
In its review of the agenda for its regular meeting on Aug. 15, the board discussed a request from the Littlestown Police Department for assistance with the purchase of tactical gear required for emergency response in case of a school shooter. The cost of fully outfitting nine officers is $45,000 to $50,000. The police department is required to equip itself, said Bigger, noting “I wanted the board to make a decision” on such a request.
Board members were reminded the starting date for school in-service is Aug. 16.
