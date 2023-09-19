The Sweet Potato Festival was hosted at Thomason's Olde Tyme Herb Farm on Stoney Point Road in Hampton Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17. A highlight of the two-day event was the presentation of a track chair to Gulf War veteran Chuck Roush. The enhanced mobility aid for Chuck was given to him by Roots For Boots, a nonprofit organization dedicated to meeting the needs and challenges faced by veterans, active duty service people, and military families. For more information on the program, visit their website, rootsforboots.com. Additional features of the event included vendors, food (especially featuring sweet potatoes) and music. Beth Thomason is a co-owner of Thomason's and Larry Frey is the owner of Sweet Potato Freys. (Photos by John Armstrong)
