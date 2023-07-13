Creation of a visitor center in downtown Gettysburg moved ahead Monday when a unanimous borough council approved a concept design and authorized demolition of a dilapidated house on the site.
The borough owns the site at 340 Baltimore St. and is proposing the Gettysburg Welcome Center project.
Plans call for a new building that would include handicapped-accessible public restrooms and an information center for visitors on the ground floor as well as offices and a meeting space on the second floor.
The council determined demolition can occur only when a permit for new construction is issued. The house dates from the 1880s, officials said.
The proposed design would recreate many aspects of the existing house and the two- to three-story height of nearby buildings, but would be clad in brick, project architect Connor Phiel said. He spoke last month during a meeting of the borough Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB), which unanimously recommended council approve the demolition.
Also during the HARB meeting, Borough Manager Charles Gable outlined the approximately $1.5-million project and said it would ensure “the vitality of (the) historic district for generations to come” and thus is crucial to the “economic survival” of a borough that depends on tourism.
Council President Wesley Heyser said Monday rehabilitating the existing house would be “financially prohibitive” because it is very far out of plumb.
There is a drop of 11 inches between the front door and the rear of the house, Jill Sellers said Monday. She is president of Main Street Gettysburg, a nonprofit organization that acts as the borough’s economic development arm.
Funding for the project has tentatively been included in the 2024 federal budget, and other fundraising is under way, she said. Both of Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators, Bob Casey and John Fetterman, and local U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-13, support the initiative, according to Sellers.
The borough council accepted Tim Shields’ donation of the house and site in August 2019. Shields is president of FutureStake Inc., which owns the Gettysburg Heritage Shields Center at 297 Steinwehr Ave. In 2018, FutureStake proposed the concept of razing the house and replacing it with an architecturally similar welcome center including public restrooms.
In other business:
• Construction of 28 townhouses is proposed on vacant ground at East Middle and Sixth streets, borough Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said. The matter is on the borough planning commission’s July 17 agenda at 7 p.m.at the borough hall, 58 E. High St., she said.
• A unanimous council formally accepted a recycling grant of $306,895 from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to purchase truck-mounted vacuum equipment for leaf collection and recycling bins that will be available to residents.
• Restoration and preservation work is planned on several streets, borough Public Works Director Robert Harbaugh said. Door hangers are to be placed to alert residents to parking restrictions once schedules are determined, he said. Locations are to include Ridge, North and South Howard, Red Patch, and Seminary avenues, and West Railroad, Elm, and McMillan streets. The contractor received a notice to proceed Monday, he said. Prince Street was dropped from the list because it requires base reconstruction, Harbaugh said.
• Council members awarded a contract for routine maintenance of bridges on East Water Street, Constitution Avenue, and Mayor Alley. JDI Site Solutions’ bid of $99,101 was the lowest of three submitted and just under the budgeted amount, borough engineer Chad Clabaugh said.
• Member John Lawver blasted the number of old utility poles still standing after new ones were installed by Met-Ed. Other utilities have failed to remove their lines from the old poles, he charged. Many of the old poles are leaning dangerously, and some have remained in place for as long as 10 years, he claimed. By consensus, the council directed staff members to draft a letter to be sent to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
