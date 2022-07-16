A Maryland man stands accused of sexually assaulting an Adams County teenage girl he allegedly met on social media last year.
Gerson A. Montes-Andaluz, 20, of Windsor Mill, Md., was charged with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person under 16 years old, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, and corruption of minors, in addition to a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person under 16 years old, according to magisterial court docket, which listed an offense date of Sept. 10, 2021.
On Nov. 3, 2021, Adams County Children and Youth Services contacted state police after receiving a referral “of a possible sexual assault of a juvenile female,” according to the affidavit of probable cause filed July 7 by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Justin Horan.
When meeting with police on Nov. 9, 2021, the teen said she met a 20-year-old male from Maryland through social media, according to the affidavit. The girl claimed she spoke with the man through Snapchat messenger in the middle of September, according to the affidavit.
The teen told police the man sent her three photos of his exposed genitals and began asking her to meet in person in October, according to the affidavit.
The Maryland man allegedly went to the girl’s house in Huntington Township approximately five times, according to the affidavit.
On the fourth encounter, the teen claimed the two engaged in intercourse, but “she didn’t want to once he began ... but he kept going,” the affidavit reads.
The following day, the man returned and allegedly kissed her before leaving, according to the affidavit.
The teen told police she “felt uncomfortable with him (Montes-Andaluz) after the two” engaged in intercourse, according to the affifavit.
When attempting to “break things off” about a week later, the teen told police Montes-Andaluz was “super mad” and began threatening self-harm if she ceased talking to him, according to the affidavit.
Montes-Andaluz is alleged to have left “flowers and stuffed animals” for the teen at her home, according to the affidavit.
The girl told police he also “was knocking on her window” but “she refused to let him in,” according to the affidavit.
Following the interview, police were given consent by the girl and her mother to search the teen’s cellphone, the contents of which was moved to an external drive, according to the affidavit.
Police contacted Montes-Andaluz on Nov. 12, 2021, to request an interview on Nov. 16, 2021, according to the affidavit.
“He failed to show for the interview,” Horan wrote in the affidavit.
When police contacted Montes-Andaluz on Nov. 17, 2021, said Montes-Andaluz claimed he was advised by his attorney that he should not go to the interview with police, according to the affidavit.
Police obtained a search warrant on Montes-Andaluz’s phone records and found it pinged off a tower located 2,100 feet from the teen’s home, according to the affidavit.
“The phone hit that tower on 10 occasions,” the affidavit reads.
The phone also pinged twice at a tower near East Berlin, about five-and-a-half miles from the teen’s house, according to the affidavit.
“Every other ping” Sept. 10-Oct. 26, 2021, “was in Maryland,” according to the affidavit.
Montes-Andaluz was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, according to the docket. Unsecured means no money was posted, but the accused would be liable for the full amount were he to violate bail conditions or fail to appear in court.
Montes-Andaluz is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Tony Little, according to the docket.
