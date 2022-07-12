A living memorial site is now among the first signs people see when visiting Penn State University Fruit Research and Extension Center (FREC) in Biglerville.
Nestled under a tree, a plaque honors Bruce A. Hollabaugh – “Fruit Grower, Leader, Friend.”
The memory of him lived on at the 2022 Biennial Fruit Research and Extension Center Field Day on Thursday.
At the event, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Jayson Harper, director of FREC, and Rick Roush, dean of Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, shared remarks before nearly 200 people.
He was the co-owner of Hollabaugh Bros. Inc. Fruit Farm and Market and passed away on March 13, his obituary reads.
“We thought it was especially appropriate to establish a living memorial to Bruce and place it prominently near the entrance to FREC,” Harper said. “Along with our historical marker, it will serve as a reminder of our long-term partnership with the Pennsylvania tree fruit industry and the ongoing contributions of growers to our mission.”
Hollabaugh, a graduate of Biglerville High School and Penn State University, managed all aspects of production and related personnel and machinery at Hollabaugh Bros. Inc. Fruit Farm and Market near Biglerville, according to his obituary.
“He created an amazing team of workers who respected him immensely and who will help the family carry on,” according to his obituary.
Team members from Hollabaugh Bros. donned burgundy shirts Thursday that read “Nothing will be the same, but for Bruce, we will farm.”
Hollabaugh was described as “a true leader” in the fruit industry, serving as the State Horticultural Association of Pennsylvania’s (SHAP) Research Committee chairman, according to Harper.
“In that role, I was always impressed by his leadership qualities, grasp of the issues, insightful questions, and willingness to work with Penn State,” said Harper. “The importance of SHAP’s support of FREC’s research and extension missions is a shining example of how relationships like these multiply the impact of Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences throughout the commonwealth and beyond.”
Roush said he was “very grateful” to have worked with Hollabaugh.
“Bruce was a wonderful advocate for the fruit industry, digging into the details of research and funding, determined to make a difference, with a very warm and engaging personality,” Roush said. “His arguments for support of the industry were always so compelling, I don’t think we ever turned down any of his requests.”
Redding also recognized Hollabaugh’s role in the fruit industry. He thanked the family on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture for attending the event Thursday.
Redding, who spent the morning touring demonstrations about peach production management practices and using intelligent sprayer technology in orchards, said he was happy to see so many younger people at the event taking an interest in agriculture.
“This is a place we want people to be inspired,” Redding said. “This is an institution about the future.”
Other speakers included Long He, assistant professor of agricultural and biological engineering, and Andrew Schwalm of SHAP.
“Long He is one of our appointments directly due to Bruce’s efforts,” Roush said. “We also benefited from Bruce’s support in building the student housing, which has generated a dramatic increase in the engagement of students and postdoctoral appointments on this site.”
Following the speeches, there was a chicken barbecue lunch, which allowed participants to take time to review posters from various programs.
For the remainder of the day, participants were split into assigned groups to learn about topics such as horticulture management practices to improve fruit quality, the spotted lanternfly alternative management methods, weed management options for pome and stone fruits, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.