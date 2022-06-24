Frank Sneeringer wants to see enhanced space and better equipment for the recreation area adjacent the Oxford Township complex.
“We have had big dreams, but 15 years later we don’t even have a swing set” on the six-acre site, said Sneeringer, supervisor chair, during a special meeting Tuesday.
The special meeting was called in an attempt to resuscitate a recreation board to plan for the park's development.
Sneeringer led a walking tour of the six acres at the 780 Hanover Road, New Oxford, site, for township Manager Darrin Catts, Engineer Nate Simpson, planning commission member Larry Feezer, and resident Joe Anastasi so they can envision the scope of the project, imagining fencing, playground, parking and other recreational facilities.
“We need a start,” Sneeringer said, “and we need two more people to begin the planning” process so other amenities can be added to the existing baseball diamond.
Anastasi spoke about placing playground equipment in proximity to other activities to support families, a gazebo for multiple activities, and space for volleyball or basketball.
“A park is the central place” for a town, a focal point the township is now lacking, he said.
Catts and Simpson helped the group envision options for pedestrian pathways over a drainage ditch that divides the property from the township building, moving existing stored material, and water and sewer limitations.
Simpson said his engineering firm often creates master plans for parks, which “come with a list of what should be included and your priorities, and we can put it into a plan.”
Supervisors discussed holding a second special meeting July 19 at 5:30 p.m., and the goal of putting together a master plan for the plot, with recommendations for an achievable first phase.
“The idea of ... a rec park is needed in this town. We need to move forward” said Sneeringer.
Regular meeting
In the regular meeting session, Sneeringer and Supervisor Vice Chair Harry McKean OK'ed the purchase of a new equipment trailer at a cost of $11,209 to replace one that failed inspection and was deemed beyond repair.
Underspending for street sweeping and road line painting, combined with the sale of the old trailer will cover most of the expense, Catts said. The trailer is needed to move township equipment around the municipality, said Catts.
Supervisor Mario Iocco was not in attendance.
C.S. Davidson, the engineering firm for which Simpson work, is executing an updated township sewer plan including an extension along Brickyard Road. Supervisors authorized Simpson to submit the plan to the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for its approval.
Catts also indicated paving planned for the season has been completed and expressed “happiness with the paving work” done by Kinsley Construction.
“The online permit submission process” has been discontinued temporarily, since “too many who shouldn’t be using it were,” Catts said.
He told supervisors the staff needs to take another look at the process before continuing online access.
The supervisors also suspended their regular meeting to conduct a conditional use hearing for Thomas and Anita Stock who wish to construct a 12-by-20-foot shed on an off-lot parcel near their 518 Oxford Road residence. With no public comments at the hearing, the supervisors granted the conditional use request.
Supervisors meet again Wednesday, July 6 at 10 a.m.
