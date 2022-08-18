The Adams County Office of Elections and Voter Registration is getting a $365,000 boost in funding thanks to the Election Integrity Grant Program.

Established by Act 88 of 2022, the program will be administered through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, according to Angie Crouse, director of the elections and voter registration office.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

