The Adams County Office of Elections and Voter Registration is getting a $365,000 boost in funding thanks to the Election Integrity Grant Program.
Established by Act 88 of 2022, the program will be administered through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, according to Angie Crouse, director of the elections and voter registration office.
Commissioners approved the application at their Aug. 11 meeting.
This is the first time the county will receive the funding, said Crouse.
While it is an annual reimbursement, Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually said the county must submit an application every year.
“Election costs keep skyrocketing because of various items,” Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said. “I’m glad to hear we have some money coming in to help defray the costs.”
In July, Gov. Tom Wolf signed Senate Bill 982, which amended the election code and created new grant funding.
The funding from the Election Integrity Grant Program can be used toward “payment of staff needed to pre-canvass and canvass mail-in ballots and absentee ballots,” “physical security and transparency costs for centralized pre-canvassing and canvassing,” and “post-election procedures required under this act,” according to the bill.
It also covers the printing of ballots, training for election officials, compensating staff at polling places on Election Day, and securing “preparation, transportation, storage, and management of voting apparatuses, tabulation equipment, and required polling place materials,” the bill reads.
Additionally, grants funds can assist with costs of the county board of elections carrying out “duties related to processing of voter registration applications,” according to the bill.
In other business, commissioners also recognized two people for their years of service to the county.
Teresa Polvinale, a program specialist in the Adams County Children and Youth Services, was thanked for serving 20 years in her role.
Sarah Finkey, administrator of children and youth services, noted the field of child welfare is not for everyone.
Polvinale not only served children in Adams County, but was a mentor to many staff members over the past two decades, according to Finkey.
David James, who served as the guardian ad litem, was also honored for his 45 years of assisting children throughout the county.
A guardian ad litem acts as a guardian of the child throughout the court process and has the best interest of the child in mind, said Finkey.
While James did not make the decisions, he would provide recommendations to enable the court to make the best decisions possible, said Finkey.
“This job can be difficult to see kids who have literally nothing or no one to care for them,” James said, adding his heart goes out to county staff and the courts who make a difference every day in the lives of children.
James was given a standing ovation by those in attendance.
James served as a contractor for the county, said Phiel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.