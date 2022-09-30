A Gettysburg school board member does not believe district staff should get free meals paid for by taxpayers.
AmyBeth Hodges cast the lone vote against the financial report during the Sept. 19 Gettysburg Area School District board meeting.
Following “an unnecessary tax increase” that Hodges voted against, she said she found it “difficult to review and approve of such things as lunch” for staff.
“The list goes on and on for expenditures,” Hodges said.
Hodges said she questioned line items for spending at Sheetz, Deliso Pizza, and Montezuma of Gettysburg, and was told they were for food purchased for beginning-of-the-year meetings at various buildings and for meals during the kindergarten screening.
“I must do my job as an elected official and vote ‘no’ to these frivolous expenditures,” Hodges said. “We just had an unnecessary tax increase, and I cannot and will not vote in favor of this type of spending.”
School board member Michelle Smyers voiced similar concerns as Hodges at the meeting.
“While some of these transactions were absolutely acceptable, I have to agree with AmyBeth that we are feeding staff, and this is not a for-profit business,” Smyers said. “I realize it is something nice to do, but I’m not interested in paying for lunches on the taxpayers’ dime. I’m just not.”
Hodges also shared concerns about the use of procurement cards, known as P-cards.
On May 16, Hodges said GASD Business Manager Belinda Wallen told her there are 75 subaccounts or users who had access to P-cards.
“I believed then and now that this number can and should be scaled back and if a certain percentage of the available balances could certainly be minimized,” Hodges said, adding that departments could request to have an item placed on school board’s agenda for consideration.
The district receives a rebate check for the utilization of P-cards, according to Wallen, who noted they are “a method of procurement.”
Transactions using P-cards are reviewed by multiple people and are done in compliance with the budget, Wallen said at the Sept. 19 meeting.
Wallen said the principals’ accounts have a budget for food, and they have been purchasing food for staff annually at the beginning of the year.
“It’s something they have regularly done,” Wallen said, noting they were given “the authority through the budget process.”
To stop “that set-up,” action would be required when the school board builds the school-year budget, according to Wallen.
If there is “a directive from the board” with decision of “no food for anyone,” Wallen said administrators would have to submit their budgets “absent of that type of service for staff.”
Wallen said many times the food for staff is purchased during fundraising events.
School Board President Kenneth Hassinger said his understanding is that P-cards are “not taxpayer money” and are used for fundraisers.
Wallen said some of these items are supplies purchased through fundraising efforts.
Also, during the meeting, board members voted against the Pennsylvania School Boards Association’s (PSBA) slate of candidates.
The candidates included Karen Beck Pooley of Bethlehem Area School District, Allison Mathis of North Hills School District, Amy Goldman of Radnor Township School District, Michael Gossert of Cumberland Valley School District, Julie Preston of Northern Tioga School District, and Thomas Kerek of Kane Area School District.
In the 7-2 vote, Hodges and Hassinger were in the minority in favor of the motion.
There was no discussion among board members prior or after the vote.
After the meeting, school board members mentioned political concerns with the candidate pool for the PSBA.
