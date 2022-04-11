A Littlestown teen, who has dreams of giving back as a firefighter or going into the United States Air Force, needs a liver transplant.
Djino Mukala Parker does not think he will be able to follow either career path due to the physical demands of those jobs and his current health condition.
The 17-year-old was diagnosed with liver cancer and cirrhosis.
“I just like helping people,” Djino said.
Djino is on the living donor registry at UPMC, according to his mother, Erica Finkelstein-Parker.
The living donor registry differs from a national waiting list, Finkelstein-Parker said.
“There are certain criteria to be on a national waiting list. His scores do not meet those guidelines,” Finkelstein-Parker said.
Djino is seeking a living donor to donate part of their liver, Finkelstein-Parker said.
“It will regenerate into a full-size liver for him, and the donor’s liver will also regenerate,” Finkelstein-Parker said, noting those with interest in donating can visit https://livingdonorreg.upmc.com to submit a form.
“It would be a dream if someone could donate,” Djino said. “It would be so nice. It’s going to be hard for them too because they will have to go through all the testing. If they are willing to do that, it would be great. They would be a superhero to me.”
In the fall of 2020, Djino was wearing a shirt with stripes, and Finkelstein-Parker noticed the stripes were pointing in an upward direction. His abdomen was swollen.
After numerous visits with doctors and specialists, Djino, 15 at the time, was diagnosed with liver cancer and cirrhosis in January 2021.
“The cancer has been treated well for the last year at Hillman Cancer Treatment Center in Pittsburgh and the UPMC hospitals and Frank Sarris Liver Disease Clinic,” Finkelstein-Parker said. “We have traveled there every month.”
Djino said his doctors have been nice and helpful when taking care of him.
“They are trying so hard to give me the best treatment. I am very thankful for that,” Djino said.
Djino, a sophomore at Gettysburg Area High School, has faced many side effects from liver cancer and the liver not functioning properly. His spleen is more than twice the normal size because of the portal hypertension, according to Finkelstein-Parker.
“His bleeding time is very high, and he is having bleeding issues,” Finkelstein-Parker said. “He is not able to gain weight due to protein insufficiency.”
Over the last year, Djino said he has experienced “a lot of pain,” and it has been challenging to catch up on schoolwork at times.
Djino said he appreciates his teachers who understand why he is missing school, whether he is sick at home or has treatments in Pittsburgh.
“They are really understanding and willing to help me. This year has been so hard. I barely passed my classes,” Djino said. “My teachers have been helpful to keep me going.”
Because of his health, Djino has some limitations on what he can participate in at school. During physical education class, he utilizes the indoor track, gets on the exercise bike, and watches the other students play team sports such as volleyball.
“That was a little hard for me to watch. I miss getting to participate in gym class,” Djino said.
Djino still does get to enjoy a culinary class, learning the art of cooking. He loves getting to cook different things he hasn’t tried before, he said.
Due to his bleeding issues, Djino said he must stay away from using knives and opening cans during the culinary class. He does not let that deter him from having fun in the kitchen. The class recently made yogurt parfaits.
“The vanilla was pretty good, but the chocolate was too sweet,” Djino said, with a laugh.
In the future, Djino hopes to work at a restaurant or a diner, where he gets to make food and cook.
After a liver transplant, Djino hopes to get back to doing what he loves, including playing sports such as soccer, tennis, and track.
“My parents and sister are like superheroes to me,” Djino said. “My mom is not giving up. I admire her. She tries so hard to see if I can get the best treatment.”
Finkelstein-Parker and her husband, Brian, adopted Djino and his sister, Benedicte, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). It took years to bring their adoptive children home after the couple battled DRC officials over the correct paperwork the children needed to be released. They began the adoption process in 2011 and did not get to meet their children until 2015.
The couple chose to adopt children from the DRC after watching the documentary “Children of Congo: From War to Witches” and learning of the five million orphans living in terrible conditions, according to Finkelstein-Parker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.