With the goal of making his private collection of Bonneauville related artifacts and memorabilia accessible to any interested person, Karl Orndorff has now put the Bonneauville Museum catalogue in print.
“About a thousand” artifacts and documents are recorded in Bonneauville Museum, Volumes I and II, and “are now available for purchase on Amazon.com” he said.
Orndorff has been collecting artifacts from his childhood, has amassed the collection over many decades and eventually built a 1,000-square-foot, two-room display space next to his house on Locust Drive just off of Two Taverns Road to display the items.
He took the next step and placed photos, labels and background of the collection on the internet at www.Bonneauvillemuseum.com. And now his collection is in print.
The volumes feature the folk art of Nancy Woodrow’s artistic capture of 18th-19th century Bonneauville and offer 350 and 375 pages respectively of photographs of artifacts with descriptions and background provided by Orndorff.
A random exploration will lead from sketches of St. Joseph the Worker, to “Blue Ribbon Cigar” memorabilia to St. Luke’s Lutheran and Reformed Church plate. Toys and fire department photos and maps, newspaper articles and pottery follow.
The published catalogues of artifacts arrange the artifacts in order of accession, with early acquisitions coming in volume 1 and later finds in volume II. The volumes cost roughly $34 each from Amazon.com, plus shipping, said Orndorff.
The collection ranges from paraphernalia to rare pottery and print materials, examples of items manufactured in the village to baseball uniforms worn in the early 20th century, all with significance to the small borough just east of Gettysburg. He searched online, followed auctions, and gratefully accepted items donated to his project.
“The thrill of exploring and a touch of wanderlust lies behind every set of museum doors” he said. “In a small way the Bonneauville museum allows that.”
His favorite artifacts are some of the rare ones, a vase by Anthony Baecher which he calls “the best of the best of the Shenandoah Valley School of potters” and a small piece of the Mount Joy meteorite. Age makes things more interesting to Orndorff, for he notes the PA State Archive documents Bonneauville village itself at more than 250 years old.
Orndorff’s vision is that persons can explore the history of Bonneauville through his museum online, in print, and in person in that order. One can certainly open the website or print volumes to any page and begin to travel back into Bonneauville history.
With the publication of the catalogue of its contents, people have the choice of website or print. Orndorff believes print is more lasting and will endure beyond the website, and so he moved on his personal goal to put the collection in a print format.
For those who want to see artifacts in person, he welcomes contact through email kjornd@comcast.net to arrange a visit.
“In a small way, in a small town with a population of under 2,000, the proportionately small Bonneauville Museum tells story of one tiny village,” he said.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
