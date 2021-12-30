A lawsuit filed in the Adams County Court of Common Pleas claims a local company is owed hundreds of thousands of dollars for construction of a restaurant.
The parent company of Gettysburg Construction Co. is seeking payment related to work that transformed a former movie theater into a cidery and Mela Kitchen, according to the suit. The site is the former Frank Theatres Gettysburg Village Cinema. It is in The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg off Baltimore Pike (Pa. Route 97) near U.S. Route 15 in Mount Joy Township.
