Facing staffing issues with substitutes, teachers who use their mandated planning time to cover classes at Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) will soon see compensation for their efforts.
The school board last week approved an agreement with the Bermudian Springs Education Association regarding teacher coverage compensation.
Teachers who are members of the collective bargaining unit will receive an additional $20 in compensation when they lose their “regularly scheduled prep time to cover another teacher’s absence,” according to the agreement.
“This provision shall not apply to assignments of less than 30 minutes,” the agreement reads.
Additionally, bargaining unit members used “for classroom coverage in the event of a substitute shortage or when no substitute is available by absorbing the entire or split class of the absent bargaining unit member,” will receive the daily substitute rate for the full day, the agreement reads.
The agreement showed an example of two teachers splitting an uncovered class for a full day with the daily substitute rate as $110. Then, each teacher would be paid $55 for that day, according to the agreement.
“Coverage assignments shall not be established in increments of less than thirty (30) minutes in an effort to circumvent the provisions of this agreement,” the agreement reads.
Bermudian Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss shared background on the agreement at the school board’s caucus meeting last week.
Building administrators have been working to find coverage on a daily basis, Hotchkiss said.
“Staffing with substitutes has been a challenge,” Hotchkiss said.
The district worked with the education association to address this issue, he said.
When teachers were asked to provide coverage, Hotchkiss said that took away from “their mandated planning time” by the collective bargaining agreement.
Hotchkiss noted the cost is “budget neutral.”
After the school board’s approval of the agreement, Hotchkiss said the education association would need to vote on it next. There will be “guidance for what it looks like across the district,” according to Hotchkiss.
Also, during the caucus meeting, Assistant Superintendent Shannon Myers shared her research on past curriculum councils that served the district.
Myers was able to find files dating back to 1997, she said.
From 1997 through 2000, the curriculum committee was a small group of 10 to 12 people, comprised of the superintendent, assistant superintendent, supervisor of special education, a school board member, a high school librarian, and a teacher from the high school, middle school, and elementary levels, in addition to two students.
In 1999, there was discussion on combining the curriculum council with a strategic planning committee, Myers said.
The purpose was listed as discussing “the current trends in education” and curriculum initiatives, according to Myers.
Myers saw a change in leadership, in 2000, when the council expanded and had 20 different members, including current board Treasurer Ruth Griffie.
There was a “drop-off” of including school board members and students on the curriculum council in 2006, according to Myers.
Myers said the council was made up of teachers and administrators at the time.
From 2006 to 2015, Myers said no school board members participated on the curriculum council.
Following the pandemic, Myers worked to get the council “up and running” and modeled it after what was done since 2006, she said.
“It has been done very much in-house,” Myers said, noting the council still brings information before the school board.
Griffie said she thought “other perspectives” from someone who is not a teacher might help bring other ideas to the table by having a school board member on the council.
School board member Jennifer Goldhahn said she agreed with Griffie.
“The more input, the better,” Goldhahn said.
