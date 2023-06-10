A well-known local historic covered bridge is getting another coat of red paint for free later this summer.

Adams County commissioners approved an agreement Wednesday with the Theodore Burr Covered Bridge Society of Pennsylvania Inc., for the nonprofit to paint the outside of Sachs Covered Bridge and apply flame retardant to the interior.

