A well-known local historic covered bridge is getting another coat of red paint for free later this summer.
Adams County commissioners approved an agreement Wednesday with the Theodore Burr Covered Bridge Society of Pennsylvania Inc., for the nonprofit to paint the outside of Sachs Covered Bridge and apply flame retardant to the interior.
The organization is providing the work at no cost to the county, officials said.
Along Waterworks Road, the county-owned bridge, 100 feet in length, spans Marsh Creek, a waterway dividing Cumberland and Freedom townships.
“It’s become one of the major symbols of our county,” Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said.
The bridge, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is only open to pedestrians since closing to traffic in 1968.
Robert Kuether, president of the Theodore Burr Covered Bridge Society of Pennsylvania, said they selected Sachs Covered Bridge because “it’s part of our history.”
“Sachs Covered Bridge has history because it was standing during the civil war,” Kuether said.
Heading toward Gettysburg, the Union Army crossed the bridge in 1863, while the Confederates went over the bridge four days after the Battle of Gettysburg on the retreat to Virginia.
The bridge also sustained substantial damage during a June 19, 1996, flash flood that called for an additional $100,000 in work to a $500,000 restoration project. The bridge was rededicated on July 21, 1997.
While the bridge has historic ties to the community, it is often marked in graffiti, commissioners said.
On Wednesday, there were names and phrases written in pen and marker on the exterior of the bridge with some even carved into the wood.
“There have been times we had to power-wash the graffiti off,” Phiel said. “I am happy to hear of the flame retardant being used. We are concerned about someone vandalizing to the point it catches on fire.”
In the past, the nonprofit came to Sachs Covered Bridge to pressure-wash graffiti off the floor and painted the ends, commonly referred to as portals, of the bridge before the Fourth of July during the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg “to make sure they looked really nice,” according to Kuether.
The Theodore Burr Covered Bridge Society of Pennsylvania is a nonprofit dedicated to preservation and restoration efforts of covered bridges throughout the state, according to officials. The organization has preserved and done work on covered bridges in Dauphin, Perry, Columbia, Berks, Chester, and Bucks counties, Kuether said.
The work, expected to be done the first week of August, will entail using a professional painter for the sides, while members will paint the portals, according to Kuether.
Since Sachs Covered Bridge is a larger bridge and the cost of paint has increased, Kuether estimated the cost to the organization will be around $8,000 to $10,000 to paint the bridge.
The organization strives to paint a covered bridge in the state every year, Kuether said.
“We haven’t painted one over the last couple of years because of COVID,” Kuether said. “This will be the first one in the past three years.”
Adams County had 49 covered bridges at one time, but now only four are left standing with two privately-owned and the other, along Jacks Mountain Road in Hamiltonban Township, owned by the state, according to Kuether.
There are now 209 covered bridges that remain throughout the state, when there once was 1,500, Kuether said.
