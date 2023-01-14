An Adams County native singer/songwriter is lending his talent to the upcoming “A Gettysburg Christmas” movie which is set to beginning filming locally next week.
Greg Platzer, who grew up in Gettysburg and now lives in Mechanicsburg, has a unique history in the music industry.
Platzer’s song, “It’s Christmas,” caught the ear of filmmaker Bo Brinkman and his partner Kris Webb.
“They felt this song fit perfectly,” said Platzer. “It will play at the pivotal moment of the movie, when the movie resolves.”
“It’s Christmas” was included in the Joy to the ‘Burg lineup of songs benefitting homeless women’s shelters last year.
“The song came about for the charity. I wrote in like 10 minutes and recorded it the next day,” Platzer said.
Distribution of the song through the movie will also benefit the charity, he said.
“A percentage I get is going to Joy to the ‘Burg,” Platzer said.
Platzer, whose music history traces back to his youthful days when he initially began repairing guitars, graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1982.
He spent his young adult years at Penn State, eventually going to work cutting hair at two Gettysburg establishments, Sundance and Classic Cuts, before landing at BCR Music in Lemoyne, he said.
These days, he’s proprietor of Greg Platzer Guitars, in Mechanicsburg, where he repairs some instruments, and makes one-of-a-kind guitars for stars.
“I’ve repaired guitars for Aerosmith, Cheap Trick, Steely Dan, and built some guitars for ZZ Top,” he said, listing several more music stars with whom he’s worked.
Platzer has been a “performing artist all along,” too, he said.
Playing mostly rock and country music, Platzer said he’s worked with various big-name groups over the years.
While he still performs, his bread-and-butter in life now is repairing and restoring vintage guitars, and making guitars.
Platzer said “through the grace of God” he’s been able to do what he loves, and the income is enough to allow him to stay afloat financially.
Soon to turn 59, Platzer said he is “at a stage in life” where he has found contentment, working on guitars and sharing life with his Westie dog Stella.
“God put me on this planet to do what He wanted me to do,” said Platzer. “I try to be good and help people.”
D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com.
