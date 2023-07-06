The point when additional staff might be needed to assist in the Adams County Treasurer’s office due to multiple tax collector vacancies is unclear, according to Adams County officials.
The county will now have to collect Littlestown Area School District (LASD) taxes on behalf of Germany Township.
Commissioners approved an agreement last week for collection of LASD taxes “through June 30, 2024 or until the local tax collector vacancy is filled by municipal election,” according to the meeting agenda. Commissioners also adopted a resolution that authorized the county treasurer’s office “to effectuate the terms of the agreement.”
Adams County Treasurer Crissy Redding said the LASD Board approved the agreement at its June 19 meeting.
In May, commissioners approved an agreement to have the county treasurer’s office to collect Germany Township’s taxes, following the resignation of former tax collector Kathleen Ferguson, effective April 30.
The county “only can continue to do this for so long until we need to seek more staff to do it,” Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said.
Phiel said they are “getting close” to potentially needing to add a staff member in the treasurer’s office.
“I’m not sure where the tipping point is,” he said.
Repeating what has been said before, Phiel said the county is not seeking to take over the tax collecting business for local jurisdictions.
“It seems like in the world today in smaller municipalities, they are having difficulty in getting people to step up,” Phiel said.
The county currently collects taxes for five jurisdictions, which is equivalent to 15 reporting structures, said Redding.
In February, commissioners voted for the county treasurer’s office to handle tax collection for Bendersville Borough and Hamiltonban Township due to tax collector vacancies.
The county treasurer’s office also collects taxes on behalf of Abbottstown and Arendtsville boroughs, and the respective school districts.
“We have a treasurer who is experienced with collecting taxes and willing,” Phiel said.
Prior to becoming county treasurer, Redding served as the Straban Township tax collector for 10 years.
The treasurer’s office works with borough and township tax collectors with the collection of county and municipal real estate and per-capita taxes, she said.
If there is a vacant tax collector position in a jurisdiction and all options to fill that position have been exhausted, “it does default to the treasurer’s office,” Redding said.
Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin said the county treasurer’s office has handled the extra responsibilities “with confidence.”
“Thank you for taking on the workload,” Martin said.
