Student cell phone use sparked a lively discussion at Monday’s Gettysburg Area School District Board meeting.
The district’s policy committee recently proposed a change which would permit students to use electronic devices such as cell phones only “for educational endeavors,” Superintendent Dr. Jason Perrin said. The proposal gives administrators leeway on how strict they want their building’s student handbooks to be concerning cell phone use, but the board must then approve student handbooks, he said.
“There is a delicate balance between using them as a resource for learning where appropriate,” Perrin said. “Obviously, we want to make sure we are mitigating against improper use because we do not want to disrupt the educational environment.”
The policy committee includes administrators, board members and teachers, Perrin said. If approved, changes would go into effect at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
Board member Tim Seigman acknowledged cell phone use can be problematic, but said he does not want students to be punished for using a device when learning is not being affected.
“The problem I have is it is so essentially black and white that I do not want it to be used for the child who texts their parents ‘I need money in my lunch account’ or ‘I forgot my gym clothes,’” Seigman said, adding students should not be using their phones at all in class.
Board President Kenny Hassinger believes the proposed policy is too strict.
“We are punishing 99 percent of students for 1 percent,” Hassinger said. “It’s no different than the gun rules. The argument is that the gun didn’t do the damage, the person did, but everyone wants to ban guns. The cell phone is not doing the misbehavior, it is the student.”
Board members Ryan Morris advocated for the policy change.
“No cell phone means no cell phone. If you need to call your mom, go to the principal’s office,” Morris said.
Jeremy Lusk, high school principal, said he supported the policy but does not believe “the nuclear option is the best option.” Students are currently prohibited from using cell phones in classrooms, he said.
“We are trying to grow kids towards life. Like it or not, (cell phones are) part of life,” Lusk said.
Students have dropped out of Gettysburg Area High School because they believe there are too many rules and the district tries “not to be too militant about anything,” said Lusk.
A frustrated Morris interrupted Lusk.
“Hearing this just angers me to no end,” Morris said. “I have five kids in this school system, two of which are in middle school, and the stuff that has come into my home through these cell phones is ridiculous and my tolerance and patience is done.”
Board member AmyBeth Hodges, owner of The Brafferton Inn, said students using cellphones in school makes it difficult for employers who hire them.
“I have to completely retrain them that the phone is not OK at work, and work is work,” she said.
Board member Al Moyer expressed support for the policy change with the understanding rules will be clarified when student handbooks are submitted for approval.
Board Member Michelle Smyers warned she will be watching how administrators implement board-approved policies and handbooks.
“I would be willing, at this point, to say ‘OK, we are going to put it in your hands, ball’s in your court, prove it to us that you’re going to make it work,’” Smyers said. “But if it doesn’t work in a year, I am going to have to use my mom voice and I don’t like to use my mom voice.”
Board member Michael Dickerson suggested if the policy is approved and included in the student handbooks, the district needs to launch a communication plan to ensure parents and students are aware of the new rules. Several board members commented that parents often sign student handbooks without reading them.
The board will discuss the policy again at its April 4 meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in the district administration building on Biglerville Road. The board could take action that evening on the proposal.
