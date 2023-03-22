There was plenty of love during an evening surrounded by royalty at the Gettysburg Community Theatre’s annual gala on Saturday night.
The ballroom of the Gettysburg Hotel played host to the festivities commemorating the 15th year of Gettysburg Community Theatre’s (GCT) existence.
The theme of the evening was “Once Upon A Time” and paid homage to Disney royalty. Those in attendance had photo opportunities with the Disney “princesses” and their escorts. Hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment by various members of the acting troupe were followed by a raffle and remarks by special guest, Jared Herr.
Termed “an important fundraiser” by Scott Hartwig, newly-elected president of the GCT’s Board, the event was held for the first time in three years.
“We held the gala the week before the shutdown in 2020,” Hartwig said. “This was a really good turnout.”
During the pandemic, GCT kept theater alive in the community through acting classes and video productions.
“It helped provide a sense of normalcy,” said Hartwig. “We were shuttered for 13 weeks.”
Hartwig estimated the crowd at more than 200 people. He is excited for the upcoming season, which includes “Songs for a New World, “Loving,” “The Descendants,” “Angels in America,” “Much Ado About Nothing,” and “Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical,” to name a few.
One actor plays both roles in “Jekyll and Hyde,” said Hartwig. He called “Angels in America,” a Tony-winner, “one of the most complex productions GCT has ever attempted. It’s a great play, and not just because I’m in it.”
Hartwig introduced GCT Founding Executive and Artistic Director Chad-Alan Carr, who emceed as a parade of gift baskets were raffled off to the attendees. The prizes were made possible through the generosity of local merchants and citizens.
The board president spoke glowingly of Carr.
“He is our heart and soul,” said Hartwig. “As your theater grows, you can attempt more challenging materials. He has developed a cadre of kids who recruit their peers.”
Hartwig and Carr both spoke about the Penguin Project, a theatrical production for children “of all abilities.” In its seventh year at GCT, Carr has high hopes for this summer’s show.
Carr said one Penguin Project goal is to raise funds to be able to afford the Majestic’s rates “in hopes that we can take our Penguin Project youth with special needs there” to “see other performances and movies there with sensory friendly matters in mind.”
Someday in a few years, Carr said he would also like to “have our youth with special needs perform on that beautiful stage someday in the future. Wouldn’t that be lovely and inspiring to everyone in our community?”
“Our goal (in several years) is to stage the production at the Majestic Theater,” he said. “That involves a significant expense.”
He encouraged the guests to make donations using the form contained in the gala program.
“Those who participate in theater may not aspire to be professional actors. Theater teaches a self-confidence that one can perform. It’s powerful for people as they go through life,” said Hartwig.
Herr is a sterling example of that. The recent graduate of Davidson College is now employed at NBC 4 in Washington, D.C.
He holds several school swimming records at Gettysburg High School and also competed collegiately for four years.
Following his remarks, the assemblage was shown the first piece Herr produced for television, a report on a book about puppeteer Jim Henson titled, “New Book Celebrates Jim Henson’s First TV Show.”
When the snippet was concluded, he signed off, saying, “In Washington, Jared Herr, News 4.”
Herr, the special guest, related his time with GCT, which began when he was 9 years old. He shared “three quick things” about theater.
“Set and check your props, appreciate the importance of the curtain call, and find your stage door and open it,” Herr said. “I was lucky to participate at such a young age. It’s important to thank everyone who got you where you are. The performers deserve to soak in the spotlight.”
Carr concluded the evening by presenting Herr with a plaque. He also announced a $25,000 grant to the Penguin Project by Sharon Magraw and urged others to follow her example by participating in Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree.
“Thank you for continuing to change lives with the beauty of theater arts,” Carr said. “Our mission is to serve Adams County residents of all ages. Everyone is welcome here. We love you.”
For the schedule of performances, ticket reservations or ways to donate, visit www.gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org.
