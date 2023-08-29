Conewago Valley School District (CVSD) hopes to hire a school security officer (SSO) this fall, according to officials.
The CVSD Board approved the job description for an SSO at its Aug. 14 meeting.
The new role “will help ensure the safety and welfare of students while on school grounds by patrolling, monitoring and actively engaging in the school buildings, school community and school sponsored activities,” according to the job description.
The position, which could be full- or part-time, will report to Matt Muller, CVSD director of safety and communications, the job description reads. The position calls for $25 to $30 per hour, Muller said.
Muller said the school security officer will be armed since they must be Act 235-certifed as a job requirement.
Since Muller took over his position earlier this year, he researched different models for school security, from doing it in-house to hiring an independent contractor, among other options.
After investigating the possibilities, Muller said CVSD officials narrowed it down to viable options and then determined they wanted “the autonomy” of having the position employed by the district.
“In researching what people were doing, the number one thing is getting the right person for the job, someone who wants to engage with students,” Muller said.
Muller said the position will engage with students from 5 years old to 18 years old.
“It takes a special person to do that,” Muller said, adding it entails counseling and mentorship.
In the job description, some of the responsibilities include maintaining “a working knowledge of all federal, state, school, and departmental protocols and procedures,” balancing “the need to protect students, staff and property with the desire to create an open environment that remains conducive to learning,” working “closely with the Eastern Adams Regional Department/Conewago Township Police and other agencies that support CVSD,” and assisting “district staff with student and/or employee related discipline issues.”
Muller’s position was created last year after CVSD worked on a comprehensive plan which determined the top two needs in the district to be safety and communications, he said.
Following a district survey with 750 responses, officials learned 65 percent of the CVSD community believe it is important for an armed school security officer to be present in the schools, according to Muller.
Muller said he viewed which building for the armed individual to be stationed at as a “yes or no” question when 87 percent of people selected a building, since there was an option for none of them.
From the survey, Muller said 77 percent indicated “that position can positively impact the relationship between law enforcement and the school community.”
CVSD Superintendent Sharon Perry also noted the position was part of the district’s staffing plan.
In following the process, Perry said, “this is that next step to have that security officer.”
Muller said the district is hiring one security officer to start.
“We will see where that goes,” Muller said. “We will do a needs’ assessment.”
For those interested in applying, visit CVSD’s website at conewago.k12.pa.us for more information.
