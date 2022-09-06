Franklin Township’s Board of Supervisors heard complaints from residents at Thursday’s meeting about incessant littering, hazards to school children, and an ordinance that prevents temporary emergency housing on private property.
Suzanne Youngblood said since May 10 she has picked up 338 beer cans near her residence on Flohr’s Church Road. Most are enclosed in Sheetz plastic bags, she said.
Beyond the unsightliness of debris strewn along the roadside, the constant littering poses a safety hazard, Youngblood said. As cars swerve to avoid cans on the road, they may endanger walkers, bikers and other vehicles.
Youngblood urged posting signs to warn offenders of the state’s litter laws, which impose a $300 fine. She cited a recent Gettysburg Times article highlighting statewide heightened efforts to reduce littering.
While sympathetic to Youngblood’s plight and grateful for her trash collection efforts, the supervisors expressed doubt signs would have much effect.
In the absence of a Franklin police force, law enforcement in the township falls to Pennsylvania State Police.
Doubtful the state police can give high priority to littering calls, the supervisors nevertheless encouraged Youngblood to contact the local barracks. They promised to do the same from the township office.
Youngblood was also encouraged to consider installing surveillance cameras to capture the culprits, and as she removes trash look for store receipts that might identify the lawbreakers.
Bus stop
Also concerned for safety, especially of children being picked up by school buses, were Terry and Kevin Frail, who live on Belmont Road.
The terrain in their neighborhood obscures “hidden driveways” and a stopped bus cannot be seen by vehicles as close as 100 yards, the Frails said.
With many drivers exceeding the posted 35 mph speed limit, children awaiting or leaving a bus are endangered, the said.
They requested the township post signs indicating bus stops was approved, but with supervisors again expressing reservations signs will have much impact on unsafe drivers.
“God forbid somebody gets hurt there,” said Supervisor Chair Christopher Santay. “But if they’re already disobeying the speed limit, signage isn’t likely to make much difference.”
The supervisors and township solicitor, Bernard Yannetti, also encouraged the Frails to contact the Gettysburg Area School District’s transportation coordinator to explore the possibility of moving the bus stop to a more visible location.
Temporary trailer
In another emotional appeal, Sue McCleaf Nespeca pleaded for loosening a restrictive township ordinance that prevents her from moving a small travel trailer on her property as her home is restored from a devastating fire last spring.
Nespeca’s home caught fire from a faulty appliance, killing one of her six rescue cats, which she described as “my children.”
Unable to locate a rental that allows cats, Nespeca has kept them outside in a fenced-in area but must live apart from them in a Cashtown rental.
The township’s zoning officer noted its ordinance disallowing even a small travel trailer on a temporary basis is more rigid that Pennsylvania statutes, which permit such emergency onsite housing.
Indicating they were unaware of the township’s restrictive ordinance, the supervisors directed Yannetti to work with the zoning officer in seeking relief for what Nespeca described as her “terrible dilemma.”
“We feel for your struggles,” Santay told Nespeca, noting hers is “not an unreasonable request.”
Bridge, other business
The supervisors also voted unanimously to accept a bid of $148,800 for a 30-foot concrete bridge to replace one on Bottom Road.
Costs increased from a $121,000 estimate secured last spring, and the supervisors felt further delay in placing the order could prolong use of the failing structure.
Ordering now, the new bridge isn’t expected to arrive until next August. A contract must also be pursued to arrange installation next year.
As they begin work on the 2023 budget, the supervisors were encouraged to consider a donation to Community Media (CM), Adams County’s public television and live streaming network.
Quoting Thomas Jefferson’s statement, “The only security of all is a free press,” CM representative Tom Landis told the supervisors the station’s mission is “giving voice to local folks.”
In concluding announcements, Santay reminded township residents of an electronics’ recycling collection on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Arendtsville, 8-10 a.m. behind the borough office.
The supervisors’ next regular meeting will be Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the township building.
