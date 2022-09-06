cans

With a bag of beer cans at her feet, collected near her home on Flohr’s Church Road in Franklin Township, Suzanne Youngblood addressed township supervisors on the hazards posed by constant littering. Anyone witnessing offenders repeatedly dump trash in the area is urged to notify the Pennsylvania State Police. (Michael Cooper-White/Gettysburg Times)

Franklin Township’s Board of Supervisors heard complaints from residents at Thursday’s meeting about incessant littering, hazards to school children, and an ordinance that prevents temporary emergency housing on private property.

Suzanne Youngblood said since May 10 she has picked up 338 beer cans near her residence on Flohr’s Church Road. Most are enclosed in Sheetz plastic bags, she said.

