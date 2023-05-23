The Littlestown Area School District Board unanimously authorized Superintendent Chris Bigger and RLPS Architects LLP to proceed with the bidding process for additions and alterations to the high school.
It is anticipated bids will go out about June 1.
Construction on the project is slated to begin about Aug. 1, depending on local permitting approvals, with a planned completion date of December 2025.
Three defined phases are included in the project.
According to RLPS Architects, the initial phase will include the new construction/additions and academic classrooms, science labs and support areas. The new classrooms will be designed around STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) courses.
The initial phase will also include a new production kitchen area for middle and high school students use. This new area will replace the kitchens currently in use at the high school and Maple Avenue Middle School. Currently most of the meals prepared for district students are cooked at the central kitchen located at the Maple Avenue Middle School and then transported to the elementary and high schools.
The project once completed will have the district sixth through eighth grade students moving to a combined middle/high school structure. Within the new structure, middle school students and their academic space will occupy the second floor with high school students and classes occupying the first floor and portions of the second floor.
Part of the renovation of the high school building will include updates to “old-gold” gym. This gym will receive new bleachers, updated wall padding, new basketball rims and hoops and refinished flooring and movable curtain to divide the gym in half as needed. This gym will become the middle school gym. Also included in the plans is a new weight/cardio room.
According to the district, part of what went into the planning process with the school consolidation included new opportunities to improve the district’s education potential.
A number of these items included:
• Middle school students having access to enhanced elective courses, advanced and foreign language classes
• Seniors being able to mentor sixth and seventh grade students.
• Alloway Creek Elementary School (ACES) vs Secondary School Pep Rally (School Spirit)
• 11th and 12th grade programs that will offer more partnerships with higher education, CTE centers and apprenticeship programs
The project work includes renovations and additions to the existing Littlestown Area High School which will turn it into Littlestown Area School District’s new secondary school for grades six through 12.
The existing building totals approximately 185,930 square feet on three floors. When complete, the new secondary school will total 248,974 square feet on three floors. This work is to be completed on the existing 28-acre site and adjacent parcel comprising the remainder of the district’s academic campus. The existing high school facility will remain in operation, with the work conducted through phased construction.
The Littlestown Area School District hoped to bolster its central/main campus by providing shared resources through a new combined secondary school. A district-wide feasibility study was the first step towards realizing the objectives.
Once all students are moved into the renovated and expanded secondary school building, the current middle school building will be vacated with the potential that the building and property could be sold.
One of the reasons cited for consolidating the schools was a drop in district enrollment in the past 12 years. In 2010, district enrollment with students on campus was 2,040. In 2022, student on campus enrollment dropped to 1,793. The total number of district students who attend charter school, cyber schools and who are home schooled has increased by 58 percent between 2010 and 2022.
The school district has recently gone live with a website that gives up to date information on the project to consolidate the middle school and high school, https://littlestownasdpa.sites.thrillshare.com/o/fss.
