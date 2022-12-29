Thomas retiring
Buy Now

SERVICE RECOGNIZED - Retiring Cumberland Township Manager Ben Thomas Jr., center, receives congratulations Dec. 22 during his final Board of Supervisors meeting. From left are Adams County Commissioner and former Cumberland Supervisor Randy Phiel, Thomas, and current supervisors Chair Steve Toddes. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

During 12 years of service, retiring Manager Ben Thomas Jr. helped lead Cumberland Township onto a “sustained path of success for years to come,” Supervisor Shaun Phiel said.

Thomas was lauded during the township supervisors’ regular meeting Dec. 22.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.