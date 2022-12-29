During 12 years of service, retiring Manager Ben Thomas Jr. helped lead Cumberland Township onto a “sustained path of success for years to come,” Supervisor Shaun Phiel said.
Thomas was lauded during the township supervisors’ regular meeting Dec. 22.
Phiel said he compiled comments from township officials past and present, who praised Thomas’ leadership and ability to interact with the public.
Thomas’ “financial vision” helped restore stability to the township after the recession of 2008, and he was instrumental in a wide variety of initiatives including obtaining numerous grants, the founding of the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority, and the transfer of a dilapidated Oak Law Memorial Gardens cemetery to a nonprofit organization, Phiel said.
In Cumberland, Thomas’ “impact will last for many years,” Phiel said.
Rising from the audience to praise Thomas was Adams County Commissioner Randy Phiel, who is also a former Cumberland supervisor.
Randy Phiel expressed pride in having helped hire Thomas along with former supervisor Barbara Underwood, who was also present.
The commissioner also read a proclamation declaring Dec. 22 “Ben Thomas Day” throughout the county.
Thomas, who is also mayor of Greencastle, is “held in high esteem,” according to the proclamation.
Thomas said he is “extremely proud of the teamwork” that brought the township to its current condition. Thomas said things have come a long way since the beginning of his tenure, when former supervisor David Waybright described the township as “having trouble rubbing two nickels together to get a dime.”
“I am blessed” to have worked with so many people in Cumberland Township, Thomas said.
Thomas plans to continue for one year in his management role with the township sewer authority, he said.
