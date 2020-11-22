The Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals (PACP) awarded the designation of Pennsylvania Certified Chamber Executive (PaCCE) to Carrie Stuart, president of The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County during their awards announcement Thursday via Zoom.
The PaCCE program was established in 2008 to promote the chamber of commerce field as a profession and to recognize those individuals who have attained an established level of achievement within this profession in the state of Pennsylvania. The PaCCE designation is to be awarded to those demonstrating a combination of chamber experience, service to PACP, professional achievements, and continuing education.
