An Abbottstown man died Tuesday as the result of a single-vehicle crash, according to the York County coroner.

Adam Becker, 39, was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m. at the scene of the crash in the 4900 block of East Berlin Road, according to a release issued by the coroner. The location is in Paradise Township, York County, about three miles east of East Berlin.

 

