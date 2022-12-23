An Abbottstown man died Tuesday as the result of a single-vehicle crash, according to the York County coroner.
Adam Becker, 39, was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m. at the scene of the crash in the 4900 block of East Berlin Road, according to a release issued by the coroner. The location is in Paradise Township, York County, about three miles east of East Berlin.
An eastbound truck, with Becker at the wheel, “veered off the road,” causing the driver to lose control, according to the coroner’s release.
“The driver was ejected from the vehicle, after the vehicle rolled over multiple times. Once the vehicle came to rest, it caught fire,” according to the release.
“Despite resuscitative efforts, the driver died at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash,” according to the release.
The cause of death was “multiple blunt force trauma,” according to the release, which attributed the crash information to police and listed Northern York County Regional Police as the investigating agency.
Whether or not he was wearing a seat belt is not known, according to the release.
No autopsy was planned, but routine sampling for toxicological testing did occur, according to the release.
