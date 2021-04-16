Gettysburg Presbyterian Church Women, from left, Bev Weber, Rachel Parmentier, Amy Deitch and Dori Elledge, have been collecting money and gift card donations for the people displaced by the early March fire when a car slammed into two buildings on Steinwehr Avenue.
Led by a group of nine women, Gettysburg Presbyterian Church has been living up to its mission to “serve passionately and give generously” in the wake of a recent tragedy.
In March, a speeding car driven by a Baltimore man crashed into two buildings up the road from the church on Gettysburg’s Baltimore Street. Causes of the crash, which killed the driver and engulfed the buildings in fire, remain under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.