Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS) is not immune to mental health struggles faced by students daily.
From social isolation and fires to suicide and vehicle crashes, Jennifer Weigle, Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) social worker, noted traumatic events high school students have experienced.
While the list is not inclusive, other struggles included social media, housing instability, and the lack of basic needs, she said.
Within the past four years, Weigle said the high school has seen an increase in “hardships and events” impacting students.
“Obviously, student struggles are nothing new, unfortunately,” GAHS Principal Jeremy Lusk said. “We’ve seen those struggles result in the worst of tragedies on occasion in our building, and that’s not unique to Gettysburg.”
Out of 112 students evaluated last year, Weigle said 43 had current or past suicidal ideation with nine indicating a history of a suicide attempt.
At a GASD Board meeting earlier this month, Weigle discussed bringing the HOPE Squad, a school-based, peer-to-peer suicide prevention program, to the high school. HOPE stands for “Hold On, Persuade, Empower,” she said.
The goals of the program are to “create a safe school environment, promote connectedness, and encourage mental wellness,” she said.
“Students are nominated by their peers,” Weigle said, noting the students selected become friends with individuals and bring them to counselors and HOPE Squad advisors to get help if they see changes.
When the students are nominated, Weigle said school officials would meet with parents as well.
“Parents need to agree to have their child be a member of the HOPE Squad. I think that’s very important,” Weigle said.
From there, students would receive training on warning signs for suicide ideation, bullying, and other topics, according to Weigle, who indicated the program is curriculum based.
WellSpan Health provided the grant to run the pilot program in the high school, Weigle said.
GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin said the program is expected to begin in the high school this fall.
School board member Al Moyer said he appreciated Weigle for following up with the data and thanked her for these efforts. Moyer encouraged the board to support the program.
“There’s a strong research base behind peer helping programs not just at the high school level, middle, elementary level, and so on. I know we have other programs across the district, but this sounds like a step in the right direction,” Moyer said.
In other board business, Moyer spoke on behalf of the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) Board, noting its gratitude for the 40-plus year partnership with the district for use of the fields. AYSO presented the district with a $7,000 check to assist in maintaining facilities.
“I do believe that this is a wonderful program that keeps kids active, and it keeps us away from all that screen time that I think kids probably get a little too much of these days,” Moyer said. “In light of childhood obesity and all these other things, it’s just a real win-win situation for the community, the school students, in addition to being a strong feeder program to the school athletic programs.”
