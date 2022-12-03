Investigation was continuing, but Gettysburg borough police suspected a video showing an act of animal cruelty was not shot locally, Chief Robert Glenny said Friday.
An image of a man holding what appears to be a caged possum was posted on the Gettysburg Police Department Facebook page Thursday. Police were “investigating an incident of aggravated cruelty to animals said to have taken place” Nov. 29 “in the northern end of Gettysburg Borough,” according to the post. The post asks anyone with information to call police at 717-334-1168, email worth@gettysburgpa.gov, or visit adamscountycrimestoppers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.