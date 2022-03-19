About 15 piglets died Friday in a barn fire on Smoketown Road, according to Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) Fire Chief Andrew Capone.
The approximately 150-by-50-foot barn contained some 1,000 piglets, of which a number were under veterinary care for smoke inhalation after the 12:17 p.m. blaze, Capone said.
No human injuries resulted, but about 20 percent of the wood-frame building was damaged, he said.
It appeared “a fan motor burned,” Capone said.
A circuit-breaker tripped when the owner attempted to turn on fans to cool the animals amid Friday’s warm weather, Capone said. The owner soon smelled smoke, according to Capone.
Arriving emergency personnel “found fire emanating from the fans” at the rear of the building, he said.
Flames were also “running through the soffit” and damaged some rafters, rendering the building unfit for use, Capone said.
Firefighters had the blaze under control within about 15 minutes and were on the scene until about 2:30 p.m., he said. About nine fire vehicles and 35 firefighters were present, Capone said.
About 2,000 gallons of water were pumped, he said. The area has no hydrants, but tankers contained sufficient water, and a nearby pond would have been an ample source if it had been required, Capone said.
The animals, which owner Dean Bange was raising for White Oak Mills, were relocated after the fire, Capone said.
The scene was in the 300 block of Smoketown Road, he said. The location is in Mount Pleasant Township about two miles west of McSherrystown.
The Irishtown, United Hook and Ladder, and Hanover Area fire companies were dispatched in addition to SAVES, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
