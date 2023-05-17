Tuesday was a rough night for Republican incumbents in Adams County.
GOP primary voters ousted at least one incumbent in seven municipalities: the boroughs of Abbottstown, Gettysburg, and McSherrystown; and Butler, Conewago, Mount Joy, and Reading townships.
In McSherrystown, two borough council incumbents and the wife of another will appear on the general election ballot in November.
Voted down were borough council President Dan Colgan and fellow incumbent George Staub, as well as Danielle Smith, wife of incumbent William Smith, who was not seeking re-election.
With four nominees to be chosen for four-year terms, the top vote-getters were Thomas Snyder with 172 votes, former council member Robert Niedererr with 167, incumbent Joseph VonSas with 162, and former council member Stephen Pascoe with 160.
The remaining tallies were 66 each for Smith and Staub, and 43 for Colgan.
There were no write-in votes.
In Abbottstown, four candidates vied for three four-year terms on the borough council. Incumbent Dennis Posey is out after narrowly finishing fourth.
Totals were: incumbent Dale Reichert, 39; Austin Wertz, 32; Hanna Carbaugh, 31; and Posey 26. There were no write-ins.
In Butler, incumbent Doug Bower was last among three candidates seeking one six-year term as township supervisor.
Totals were: Victor Woerner, 161; Josh Crider, 101; and Bower, 69.
There were no write-ins.
Conewago GOP voters ousted one incumbent but held onto another as three candidates competed for two six-year slots as supervisors.
The top vote-getter on Tuesday was incumbent Donald Knight with 287, followed by non-incumbent Brendan McCall with 279, and incumbent Eugene Zeyn with 164. Seven write-in votes remained to be tallied.
Gettysburg incumbent Ward 3 borough council member John Lawver lost to Brian Hodges. The tally was 73 to 51, with three-write-ins.
In Mount Joy, incumbents Terry Scholle and Gil Clark lost.
With four candidates chasing a pair of six-year terms as supervisor, totals were 378 for Chad Yingling, 353 for Sandra Yerger, 112 for Scholle, 103 for Clark, and 57 for Colby Snyder.
In Reading challenger Mike Weigand garnered 519 votes compared to 118 for incumbent and Board of Supervisors Chair Kevin Holtzinger. There were no write-ins.
GOP incumbents survived in the other contested municipal primary races.
In Cumberland, three candidates sought two six-year seats as supervisors. Warren Sheppard gained 495 votes to incumbent Chair Shaun Phiel’s 413. Left out was Jonathan Arnold with 350. There were six write-ins.
Huntington voters chose between two candidates for a single six-year term as township supervisor. David Boyer triumphed with 203 votes to 43 for Ryan Gann, with four write-ins. Neither is an incumbent.
In Liberty, incumbent Walter Barlow finished first among three candidates vying for a six-year term with 126 votes. Behind him were Adams Sanders with 47 and Johnny Gereny with 24. There were no write-ins.
In Mount Pleasant, incumbent supervisor Troy Campbell gained nomination for a six-year term. Four candidates sought the single seat. Totals were 148 for Campbell, 75 for John Hess, 58 for Craig Grove, and 57 for Christopher Kuhn, with one write-in to be tallied.
Republicans in Straban nominated Tony Sanders for a six-year term as supervisor with 275 votes. Britney Shelton lost with 135 votes. There was one write-in.
Also in Straban, Roy Getzandanner bested Britney B. Shelton in the race for constable by a vote of 281 to 120 with no write-ins.
Write-in votes are not expected to be tallied for several days.
Among the county’s Democrats, there were no contested borough or township primary races.
