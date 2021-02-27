Businesses where people “eat, drink or sleep” can soon apply for a grant to cover revenue lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adams County received $1.116 million from the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP), which was signed by the governor on Feb. 5. The Adams County commissioners unanimously approved at their meeting on Wednesday a contract with the Adams Economic Alliance to administer the program.
