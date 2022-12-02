What began as a simple job transfer many years ago proved to be the advent of an extraordinary journey culminating in “A Gettysburg Christmas,” a tale of love and new life set to film locally next month.
The story upon which the movie is based was penned by Craig Rupp in 2020. Bo Brinkman adapted the narrative into a script; he and partner Kris Webb are bringing it to life on the silver screen. Rupp will be in Gettysburg this weekend, ready to greet the public.
Rupp, who hails from the north-central part of the state, fell in love with Gettysburg, and the battlefield, on a school field trip quite a few years ago. When Rupp was old enough to drive, he began regular visits to Adams County.
A retired U.S. Postal Service employee, Rupp’s real adventure got under way when he was eventually transferred to Gettysburg, more than a decade ago.
“This town inspired me to write and take photos,” Rupp said.
Rupp’s first book, “Love From Beyond,” was a personal memoir. To date, Rupp has published nine books, and is “working on seven more right now,” he said.
In addition to “A Gettysburg Christmas,” a “couple more take place in Gettysburg,” said Rupp.
Incorporating local establishments into his stories is important to Rupp.
“A lot of times people will ask is this place real … if the places I wrote about really existed,” he said.
The businesses, and the people, are real, said Rupp, noting he prefers to write novella-length works, which are perfect “for an airplane ride or a car ride.”
After a decade of being away from family, when Rupp opted to hang up his mailbag he returned north to write, and live in proximity to his family.
“I wanted to be closer to my kids and grandkids,” he said. Rupp “moved back” north, to Trout Run, north of Williamsport, in May, he said.
Plans for the movie, “A Gettysburg Christmas,” began a couple years ago when Rupp approached Brinkman about making a movie based upon another book he’d written.
“Someone in California, an entertainment lawyer, read ‘Hollywood to Gettysburg’ (another book Rupp wrote) and told me it needed to be made into a movie,” Rupp said.
Rupp pursued it, and contacted Brinkman, who wasn’t sold on the story, but “asked what else I had written,” Rupp said.
Rupp showed Brinkman “A Gettysburg Christmas.”
“He loved it right away,” Rupp said, noting that was three years ago.
Rupp said he had no idea the movie wheels turned so slowly.
“It’s been a test of patience, sitting by the phone and waiting,” he said.
Rupp described the overall experience as “surreal.”
“I saw Bo in 1997 in the movie ‘Gettysburg,’ and then here I was riding around with this guy in my passenger seat scouting locations,” Rupp said.
They were in search of “beautiful places,” which fortunately abound in Gettysburg and surrounding Adams County, thus offering “gorgeous and inspiring” locales to film, he said.
“It’s a place where there is always something new to do or learn,” said Rupp.
Despite some changes in the adaption from book to script, Rupp said he is “happy” with the outcome, and anxious to attend next year’s premiere of “A Gettysburg Christmas.”
There was one thing Rupp said he demanded, the movie be filmed locally.
“If it wasn’t going to be filmed in Gettysburg, it wasn’t going to be filmed at all,” he said.
Filming is set to begin in January, with some background shots being done during this weekend’s Gettysburg Christmas Festival. Information about applying to be an extra will be forthcoming, Brinkman said previously.
Rupp will be at the Farnsworth House Inn, 401 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. for a book signing.
