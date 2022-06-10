Waldo’s & Company is holding its ninth annual Birthday Show on Saturday at 7 p.m., according to Executive Director Chris Lauer.
The event, which costs $10 to attend, will have performances by Two to Fly and The Mimic at the 17 Lincoln Square location. There will be giveaways, cupcakes and a new T-shirt design released at the show, Lauer said.
The T-shirt design includes the name of every volunteer who has given time at Waldo’s, Lauer said.
“The Birthday Show, aside from highlighting the things we do, is a wonderful way to experience the community and see lively art happening in town,” Lauer said. “People can expect great music, great drinks, great cupcakes, and great community to see and be a part of.”
Waldo’s & Company, a local nonprofit, was started by a small group of artists who sought a space to create art and enjoy community. The space includes “low-cost studios, community arts resources, classroom space, an art gallery, music venue, and a coffee/soda bar,” according to its website.
The idea was to operate a studio with equipment and tools for artists, like a gym, Lauer said.
“That is really the heart of what we do,” Lauer said, noting they offer equipment for printmaking, darkroom photography, and ceramics through their trade shop.
Individuals choose a trade, complete safety training, and pay a monthly fee to use the equipment, in addition to material costs for their craft.
It is meant to mirror the experience people had in college when they had equipment at their fingertips, said Lauer.
“When you graduate, you no longer have access to it, and it’s expensive to purchase,” Lauer said.
Lauer said Waldo’s also reaches a demographic of people who are interested in getting into a different hobby and learning something new, said Lauer.
During the pandemic, Waldo’s & Company joined the virtual world by offering an online class once a week and a virtual coffee hour, according to Lauer, who thanked his team members Vince Bruinsma and Rebecca Muller for their proactive efforts.
“They saved us and helped us pivot,” Lauer said. “It feels really good to be open again. The pandemic encouraged people to try their hobbies again or reminded them of the things they had access to but didn’t take advantage of.”
