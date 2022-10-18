carricato

Carricato

Gettysburg has shelled out $120,000 to a twice-fired former borough police officer.

Michael Carricato received a check following and "odyssey" ordeal, according to a statement issued by International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 776 President Ed Thompson, who recounted a series of hearings and appeals leading to the settlement.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.