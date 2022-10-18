Gettysburg has shelled out $120,000 to a twice-fired former borough police officer.
Michael Carricato received a check following and "odyssey" ordeal, according to a statement issued by International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 776 President Ed Thompson, who recounted a series of hearings and appeals leading to the settlement.
“The odyssey lasted more than four years, as the Borough continued to throw more good money after bad money,” according to the release issued by Thompson.
“The only winner” is the law firm representing the borough, “who continued to bill the taxpayers of Gettysburg to provide bad legal advice to fight a losing battle,” Thompson charged.
Borough Manager Charles Gable responded Tuesday by email to inquiries about the payout.
“While the Borough would like to correct the inaccuracies communicated by Teamsters, Local 776, the Borough signed an agreement committing not to do so. The Teamsters also signed the agreement committing to confidentiality. Suffice it to say, the Borough disagrees with the Teamsters statements regarding the employment of Mr. Carricato, the litigation and subsequent settlement,” Gable wrote.
The borough council “wholeheartedly believed we had a good case. We would not have continued to pursue it if we thought otherwise,” council President Wesley Heyser said Tuesday.
“It’s very easy to look at things retrospectively, but the situation we were dealing with was very complex,” he said.
There are “maybe one or two things I wish we had done differently,” Heyser said, but “we were ordered to comply with a settlement and we complied” and “we’re happy to have the issue resolved.”
In December 2020, the borough council voted 7-0 to fire Carricato, whom the council had fired in 2017 but rehired in July 2020 as the result of an order issued by the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court.
The second firing came after Carricato was accused of failing to report for duty when assigned.
The first firing occurred in the wake of a fellow officer’s sex-discrimination lawsuit against the borough, which the borough settled for $213,000.
In addition to being named in the lawsuit, Carricato was charged with videotaping the other officer illegally. A felony charge was filed against Carricato, but he was not convicted and instead entered the state’s Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program.
In 2017, Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett sent the borough a letter saying his office “will not participate in any future cases which are based solely upon the uncorroborated observations and testimony” of Carricato.
The 2020 court ruling ordered that Carricato “be immediately reinstated and made whole with respect to pay and benefits” minus earnings from other employment since his earlier firing. Court rulings found Carricato had not received due process in connection with a required pre-termination hearing.
Thompson’s statement charges the borough did not properly conduct Carricato’s initial discharge hearing, known in legal terms as a “Loudermill hearing.”
Thompson wrote that he was present during the hearing along with Borough Manager Charles Gable, former Mayor Ted Streeter, and Carricato. By state law, the mayor oversees the police department.
“I told Gable immediately that they were conducting this hearing improperly and it was going to come back to haunt them,” Thompson wrote.
“I have been through many of these hearings, and I knew they were conducting it improperly. I voiced my objections to assure my client’s rights were protected but also to attempt to protect the taxpayers in Gettysburg who will now be footing this bill,” Thompson wrote.
The union filed a grievance concerning the hearing, leading to a ruling by an arbitrator, which the borough appealed.
“The arbitrator concluded that because the borough did not provide a proper hearing for the officer to defend himself against any claims brought by the district attorney they denied Carricato his right to due process and failed to meet their minimal obligations,” according to Thompson.
After the National Labor Relations Board ruled in Carricato’s favor, Thompson said he had offered to settle the matter for $12,000. He said he made the offer a week before an arbitration hearing, but Gable declined.
“I think we all learned a little bit about Loudermill hearings,” Heyser said.
If the borough’s labor attorney had been present at the Loudermill hearing, things might have gone differently, he said.
Gable could have relied more on the attorney “in the early stages,” but the manager has a duty to try to keep legal costs down, Heyser said.
Still, “knowing what I knew at the time,” the borough might act similarly “in many ways” if it had a chance to do things again, Heyser said. The council “certainly” continues to have confidence in Gable, Heyser said.
The borough has taken no steps he knows of to seek a replacement for its labor law firm, Campbell Durrant Beatty Palombo & Miller, which is based in Pittsburgh, said Heyser.
The Carricato issue did not affect recent talks with Local 776 that resulted in a new labor contract, Heyser said.
“We focused on keeping that matter separate from our negotiations,” he said.
Carricato still has the option to file a civil suit against the borough.
