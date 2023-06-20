Jason Harris

A man was sentenced Monday to up to 20 years in state prison for stealing a vehicle with three children inside at Walmart near Gettysburg and leading Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a pursuit last year.

Jason Harris, 44, of Cape Coral, Fla., pleaded guilty March 24 without an agreement on sentencing to three counts of unlawful restraint of a minor, and one count each of theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, and driving under the influence (DUI), second offense, according to a criminal court docket.

