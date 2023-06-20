A man was sentenced Monday to up to 20 years in state prison for stealing a vehicle with three children inside at Walmart near Gettysburg and leading Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a pursuit last year.
Jason Harris, 44, of Cape Coral, Fla., pleaded guilty March 24 without an agreement on sentencing to three counts of unlawful restraint of a minor, and one count each of theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, and driving under the influence (DUI), second offense, according to a criminal court docket.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Campbell imposed a sentence of 10 to 20 years with an additional six to 24 months of confinement for a probation violation, according to Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett.
“The lengthy prison sentence reflects the incredibly dangerous and serious nature of what happened here,” Sinnett said. “Thank God that there were no injuries to the children and the brave actions of the child calling 911 and the quick, heroic response of the state police insured that the outcome of this incident was not far more tragic.”
Harris stole a 2017 Toyota RAV4 with the three boys inside, according to the affidavit. The youth were 7, 12, and 14 years old at the time, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The boys “called 911 and gave updated locations which allowed troopers to locate them,” according to state police. The boys, who were unhurt, pleaded with the driver to “slow down,” police said.
Scott Harper, Adams County chief public defender, said Harris was “disappointed” in the sentence he received.
“Mr. Harris accepted responsibility for his actions and was asking for three to six years with consecutive four years of probation, plus six to 24 months on the probation violation,” Harper said.
Harper said he plans to meet with Harris later this week to discuss his post-sentence options.
After receiving information from dispatchers, PSP Troopers Brandon Black and Buddy Meier accessed U.S. Route 15 at the East Berlin Road exit (Pa. Route 234), according to the affidavit.
The northbound troopers “were traveling in excess of 120 MPH trying to catch the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
Near Dillsburg, the troopers drew near the Toyota, which did not slow or yield despite the troopers’ use of sirens and emergency lights, according to the affidavit.
When Meier passed the vehicle, Black “observed arms out the window waving in the vehicle,” according to the vehicle.
After the troopers “boxed the vehicle in,” Black ran up to it, opened a door, and ordered the driver out, according to the affidavit.
The vehicle rolled until the driver shifted the transmission into park, after which Black “pulled him out and handcuffed him,” according to the affidavit.
Harris said he was “really drunk. I’ve been drinking a lot man” and “I’m just trying to get to Harrisburg,” according to the affidavit.
Harris said he was going to Harrisburg to buy heroin but had no money and would pay for the drug “anyway, panhandling,” according to the affidavit.
Asked about the children, Harris “admitted that he heard them in the back seat but stated ‘I just needed to get to Harrisburg.’ Harris later admitted that his car had run out of gas and he was just walking around the Walmart parking lot looking for a vehicle to steal,” according to the affidavit.
The boys in the vehicle said they were at Walmart, 1270 York Road (U.S. Route 30), and “when their dad got out of the vehicle to go inside,” Harris “jumped in and took off,” according to the affidavit.
Harris “refused to stop as the children plead with him to stop and slow down,” and “as the driver was fleeing from Walmart he hit a curb which caused significant damage to the front end of the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
The vehicle’s owner is from New Oxford, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.