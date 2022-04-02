After being closed during the pandemic, Ye Olde Sulphur Spa Historical Society’s museum in York Springs will reopen to the public Sunday.
The society is holding a “Welcome Back” party at 408 Main St., 2-5 p.m. on April 3.
“There will be new exhibits, a scavenger hunt, games, and refreshments” at the museum, said society member Elaine Gilbert.
The society’s 80-90 members have been eager to welcome the public back in a relaxed open house atmosphere, she said.
They are excited to share a “Faith and Fellowship” exhibit focusing on the role played by early churches, lodges, scouting groups and others who drew residents together.
Sunday’s event is described on the society’s website as “an informal, move-about day, a chance to welcome both old and new friends.”
A second spring event, the Honey Bee Tea on May 15, is already a sellout. It will include a “Bee in Your Bonnet” hat competition and a speaker on pollinator plants.
Regular hours at the museum and archives will be Wednesdays 6-9 p.m. and the first Sunday of each month 2-4 p.m.
Historic locale
“Founded in 1970, Ye Olde Sulphur Spa Historical Society works to encourage the study of the historical and cultural aspects of Northeastern Adams County,” according to its website.
The York Sulphur Springs was a famous location in the 19th century, where folks came from far and wide to enjoy the hot springs.
A brief history in Latimore Township’s comprehensive plan, described it as “the first summer resort in Adams County, patronized by persons from Philadelphia and Baltimore who came to the resort by stagecoach.”
The township history goes on to claim that local family diaries report that George and Martha Washington spent time at the springs in 1799, just shortly before the first president’s death.
It is also claimed that “the first balloon ascension in Adams County” was among featured amusements for hot springs guests.
Before the Adams County Library was founded in the mid-1940s, a group of women launched its precursor in York Springs, said Gilbert.
Some books from the collection offered by “The Mademoiselle Club,” as the women called themselves, remain among the society’s many other artifacts.
Additional information about the society and welcome back event can be found on its website, www.yosshs.org.
