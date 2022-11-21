Who gets to use which restroom was once at issue at a recent Fairfield Area School District (FASD) Board meeting, despite the board previously outlining the policy.
Tammi Trocha, a district parent, asked the board how it plans to address religious concerns from parents and students regarding bathroom use.
At issue is the legal right of transgender students to use the bathroom that reflects their chosen gender.
Rather than rehash what has already been clearly stated and further draw out the meeting’s length, Superintendent Thomas Haupt asked the parent to leave contact information so he could follow up with her.
“We are following the law,” he said after the meeting. “We will do what is right for kids and we will protect their rights, because at the end of the day, they are kids.”
Haupt acknowledged there are transgender students in the school, but said he is not aware of any students expressing concerns to staff regarding bathroom use, except as a matter of clarification.
According to a board statement issued in September and posted on the district website, transgender students must first meet with their counselor, appropriate school staff and parents, and meet the current legal standards to be eligible for accommodations based on gender identity. Any student who attempts to use a different restroom without first following this process will face disciplinary consequences. The statement also provides guidelines for students who may be uncomfortable sharing facilities with a transgender student.
Civil discourse is key to dealing with controversial issues, said Haupt.
“I’m okay if we disagree. It’s how we disagree that matters,” he said, adding it is a credit to the FASD community they can discuss differences civilly.
In other business, student dress code guidelines may be tweaked for the first time in four years. Feedback on proposed changes has been received from students and parents, said Haupt.
“The feedback from kids is they like it is no longer geared to what females cannot wear but is more gender neutral,” Haupt said.
School staff may still identify dress code violations which could cause a disruption to the educational environment but should not address students about dress and grooming in public.
“If there is a concern or issue, it should be addressed one-on-one outside of class or in the office area,” he said, adding the final decision would still be made by the building administration.
The revised guidelines will become effective after the Thanksgiving break, giving time to share the new rules with staff, students and parents.
In other business, an award of $1,300 from the Adams County Community Foundation was announced. It will be used by the high school show choir musical for a choreographer. It was provided by the Helen Shields Hafer Memorial Fund.
The next board meeting will be Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.
