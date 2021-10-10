Rheina Adrianto, 16, a junior at Gettysburg Area High School, was crowned 2021 Pennsylvania Apple Queen on Sunday. Rheina is the daughter of Budi Adrianto and Camellia Vollianty.

The coronation was held at the 67th anniversary of the Apple Queen Program on Sunday at the 57th National Apple Harvest Festival at South Mountain Fairgrounds in Arendtsville.

Before moving to Gettysburg in 2015, Tom Fontana was the editor of the Carbondale News for more than 20 years. He covers Biglerville Borough, Conewago Valley School District, Littlestown Borough and Franklin Township for the Gettysburg Times.

