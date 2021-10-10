The 2021 Pennsylvania Apple Queen court included, left to right: princesses Amalia Aguilar, Maci Dinges, 2019 princess Denae Lerew, crown bearer Aaron Brenner, Queen Rheina Adriato (seated), flower girl Lorelei Smith, Adams County Fruit Growers Association president Brian Davis, 2029 princess Estrella Zavala, princesses Heidi Orner and Brylee Eller.
Before moving to Gettysburg in 2015, Tom Fontana was the editor of the Carbondale News for more than 20 years. He covers Biglerville Borough, Conewago Valley School District, Littlestown Borough and Franklin Township for the Gettysburg Times.
