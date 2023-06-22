Two Littlestown residents face numerous charges related to an allegedly dangerous dog, according to court records.
Dustin Hall, 48, was charged with terroristic threats and harassment that allegedly occurred when state Dog Law Wardens Georgia Martin and Lauren Vincent went to his residence May 25, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Littlestown Borough Police Officer Geoffrey Smith.
The wardens were conducting a follow-up investigation after the Halls’ German Shepherd, called Waffles, was accused of “biting another individual that was mowing the grass” next door to Hall’s residence on Prince Street on May 23 , according to the affidavit.
“Due to Hall’s dog already deemed dangerous from a prior incident, Warden Martin was making contact with Hall to issue paperwork in regard to noncompliance of registering his dog, new charges for the most recent bite, and to serve a Dangerous Dog Attack and Humane Destruction Order,” according to the affidavit.
The dog remained alive at the residence as of Wednesday, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture spokesperson. The department plans to set an administrative hearing on an appeal of the destruction order by the owner, according to the spokesperson.
In an account given to Smith June 1, Martin claimed Hall “became noncompliant, argumentative, and was verbally aggressive toward both Warden Martin and Warden Vincent,” according to the affidavit.
He “denied allegations toward his dog” and allegedly told the wardens “if anyone in uniform shows up on his property again, then he is going to shoot them,” according to the affidavit.
“Both wardens left the residence shortly after,” according to the affidavit.
Two misdemeanor counts each of terroristic threats and harassment were filed against Hall June 2, when cash bail was set at $7,500 according to a magisterial docket. He was confined at Adams County Prison until June 7, when a professional bondsman posted bail, according to the affidavit.
Waffles was determined to be a dangerous dog in 2021, when Hall’s wife, Tina Hall, 44, pleaded guilty to harboring a dangerous dog, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Martin and other court records.
In 2021 and 2022, Tina Hall allegedly received an application packet for a dangerous dog certificate of registration, completion of which is required annually, but as of this month, the state had allegedly not received such forms for Waffles for 2021, 2022, or 2023, according to Martin claimed in the affidavit.
Two additional sets of charges were filed against Dustin Hall June 9.
One set includes five misdemeanor charges related to registration and restraint of a dangerous dog, with an alleged “offense date” of May 23. A preliminary hearing was set for Aug. 2.
On May 23, Waffles was allegedly not confined in a “proper enclosure” and was allegedly allowed outside “without a leash or muzzle, thus not adequately containing said dog and allowing her to bite a person,” Martin claimed in an affidavit of probable.
The second set includes nine misdemeanor charges, also related to registration and restraint of a dangerous dog, with an alleged “offense date” of May 25. A preliminary hearing was set for Aug. 2.
Hall’s property allegedly lacked required signs warning of a dangerous dog, and Waffles was allegedly not equipped with a microchip, a requirement for liability insurance or a bond was allegedly unmet, Martin claimed in yet another affidavit.
Two sets of misdemeanor charges were also filed against Tina Hall in connection with alleged violations of requirements for registration and restraint of a dangerous dog.
Five of the charges allegedly occurred May 23 and seven more were listed with an alleged “offense date” of May 25, according to dockets. A preliminary hearing for all was set for Aug. 2.
