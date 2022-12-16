Adams County commissioners adopted the 2023 budget Wednesday without a tax increase.
County Manager Steve Nevada pointed to one change from the tentative budget to the final budget, a decrease in the anticipated budget shortfall.
The budget shortfall decreased by about $950,000, going from $3.5 million to $2.6 million, Nevada said, citing open enrollment for health insurance and different coverages and utility allocations as significant factors.
“We are in a very strong financial position,” Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said.
The budget approved Wednesday includes $71.8 million in revenues and $74.4 million in expenditures with the $2.6 million shortfall coming from reserves, according to officials.
The original budget presented to commissioners included a $12 million deficit that was decreased to $3.5 million before it dropped to $2.6 million, according to Commissioner Marty Qually.
“It is a lot of moving parts,” Qually said.
Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin thanked staff and administration for their “extra work” in closing the gap with the shortfall and discovering additional revenues in the budget.
“Thank you for that last mile of work,” Martin said.
Phiel stressed the importance of the collaboration among the finance governance team, which is made up of representatives from the budget and purchasing office, controller’s office, and treasurer’s office. Along with reviewing cashflow, the team examines financial policies to ensure they follow current mandates, according to officials.
“That team renews faith in our financial directives and philosophies,” Phiel said, thanking them for their work.
The budget also includes $14.1 million in special funds, $2.4 million in the hotel tax fund, and $710,000 in bridge funds, according to the meeting agenda.
Phiel previously noted the 2023 budget includes no cuts to services and no new positions.
Martin pointed out the 2023 budget is only a 2 percent increase over the 2022 budget, not including the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The $9.1 million ARPA breakdown was noted as $5 million in the community grants program; $3 million in the broadband project; $600,000 in municipal grants; $300,000 in fire and emergency medical services grants; $500,000 in agricultural preservation and park and recreation open space; and $600,000 in capital projects, according to county officials.
The $3.3 million 2023 capital budget earmarks $2.4 million for building improvements, $301,750 for equipment, $723,659 for computer systems, and $5,200 for communications, according to budget documents.
The Adams County Adult Correctional Complex (ACACC) also reduced its budget by more than $900,000 for next year.
In comparison to 2022, Nevada said the prison’s budget was reduced by $939,000. The 2023 prison budget shows $13.1 million in expenses and $1.7 million in revenues, while the 2022 prison budget was $13.9 million in expenses and $1.5 million in revenues, according to budget documents.
In expenses, the prison budget has a proposed $427,900 reduction in salaries, going from $7.2 million in 2022 to $6.8 million in 2023, according to budget documents.
An additional $418,000 was reduced from allocated benefits in expenses, showing $2.7 million in 2022 to $2.3 million in 2023, according to the proposed budget.
Even though the ACACC budgeted 22 fewer positions in 2023, Nevada said those roles are still rostered. The budget includes a balance between regular and overtime hours and staff, according to Nevada.
Overall, the county went from 640 budgeted positions in 2022 to 612 positions in 2023, according to budget documents.
The county “showed an overall net decrease” of 28 positions from 2022 to 2023, budget documents read.
While there were five new positions created in 2022, there will be a total of 33 positions “either abolished or not budgeted for,” according to budget documents.
Other positions that were “abolished” include a temporary maintenance technician in the building and maintenance department, an admin tech and office manager went from the Adams County Cooperative Extension to Penn State University positions, an administrative assistant in human resources, a sergeant position in central processing, an executive assistant in the solicitor’s office, and a property evaluator II and a general clerk in the tax services department, budget documents read.
A copy of the final budget is available on the homepage of the Adams County website at adamscounty.us or people can view a hard copy in the commissioners’ office during business hours at the Adams County Courthouse, 117 Baltimore St., Gettysburg.
