An Aspers man is accused of striking a law enforcement officer during a vehicle repossession in Bendersville, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Aquil Cunningham-Camacho, 38, was held at Adams County Prison after he was unable to post $10,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Bendersville Police Officer Alexander Babik and Constable Joshua Fitting were dispatched at 5:56 p.m. on Dec. 28 to “a dispute regarding a vehicle repo” on Park Street, according to Babik’s affidavit of probable cause.
They arrived to find “a white tow truck parked in front of the residence with a vehicle on the hook,” according to the affidavit.
Cunningham-Camacho allegedly “began to scream and yell at officers about the vehicle being repossessed,” and was asked “to step back three times,” according to the affidavit.
“On his fourth attempt to approach me I placed my hand on his chest and told him to step back. Cunningham-Camacho did have a clenched fist and swung his fist towards officers,” according to Babik’s affidavit.
“Constable Fitting at my request tactfully placed Cunningham-Camacho on the ground,” where he allegedly “continued to fight and resist arrest by attempting to punch and wrestle with Constable Fitting,” according to the affidavit.
Cunningham-Camacho “was ultimately cuffed and placed in the patrol vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
Cunningham-Camacho was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and two misdemeanor counts each of simple assault and disorderly conduct, according to the docket.
