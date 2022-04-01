A new vision may be on the horizon for Gettysburg’s Lincoln Square.
Reimaging the square with plenty of public input could reveal a “much grander potential,” borough Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said.
Possibilities include greater safety for drivers and pedestrians and increased space for activities, she said Monday during a borough council work session.
Any decisions are still far away, with the project expected to unfold over several years, Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
Grant officials have encouraged the borough to add the square to an existing proposal to reconstruct Baltimore Street and part of Carlisle Street, Gable said. The reconstruction would include improvements in the style of “the success that has been Steinwehr Avenue,” he said.
Public meetings, outreach to business owners, and other efforts to “get everybody’s input” would help reveal “what the square could be,” Marshall said.
The square has been configured in many ways over the years, meaning conceptualizing could begin with “almost a clean slate,” though “not 1863 clean. There would still be a circle in the middle,” Marshall said.
Questions include whether the traffic circle, not present in 1863, needs to remain two lanes wide and how pedestrian crossings could be made safer, Marshall said.
On Gable’s recommendation, council members reached a consensus in favor of discussing a potential grant application during their regular meeting set for 7 p.m. April 14 at the borough building, 59 E. High St.
Officials recommended adding the square to the Baltimore Street project after the borough’s application for $7.3 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability (RAISE) grant proved unsuccessful last year, Gable said. The officials pointed to high volumes of infrastructure funding flowing out of Washington these days, he said.
Changes on the square would add about $1.4 million, while funding to offset inflation for other parts of the proposal would add about $700,000, making the overall proposal “one of the biggest projects the borough has ever taken on,” Gable said.
The proposal includes improvements already in place on Steinwehr, such as decorative streetlights, improved sidewalks, traffic calming devices such as curb bump outs, trees, parking kiosks, repaving, drainage improvements, and more.
The borough was successful in gaining a $800,000 Federal Lands Access Program grant to assist with the project’s design costs, Gable said.
