Before a standing-room-only crowd of more than 40 people in a 3-1 vote, the Littlestown Area School Board Curriculum, Co-Curriculum and Policy Committee approved the implementation of a new math program for district elementary school students (K-5).
The packed room included parents of students, district taxpayers along with many district teachers, three of whom plan to run for school board positions in the upcoming primary election.
The Tuesday night committee approval moves the matter onto a board study session on March 13, with a likely final vote by the full board during it regular meeting on March 20.
Committee members Jennifer McClay, Brian Lawver and Shari Kruger voted in favor of approving the new curriculum with Jeanne Ewen casting the lone vote against approval.
According to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Timothy Mitzel, if approved by the board the primary resource that will be used to teach district elementary students will be a curriculum called “Reveal Math.”
The decision on a math curriculum is based on what will be provided to teachers to instruct students on what they need to know to meet and exceed math standards set by the Pennsylvania Board of Education, Mitzel said.
Mitzel also said there is a plan in place to improve the math scores of elementary students in the district.
“Our math scores have not reached the desired level that we wish, and we have shared a plan to improve our math scores, it is imperative that this improvement occurs,” said Mitzel.
Mitzel and the principal at the elementary school have been reviewing potential options with elementary teachers.
“We need to give our teachers the tools to allow our students to become critical thinkers in math and develop a mathematical mindset,” said Mitzel.
Mitzel reiterated that the proposed Reveal curriculum is available online and nothing has changed as far as standards.
“The Pennsylvania State Academic Standards are what our students must achieve,” said Mitzel.
Pro-Reveal Math
Several teachers spoke out in favor of not only the Reveal Math curriculum but also in the entire math and teaching curriculum used to teach math to elementary school students.
Sarah Staub a teacher at Alloway Creek Elementary School (ACES) spoke about the positive learning environment in which students are placed in the district.
“In math terms, learning environments are greater than the sum of their parts. At ACES we teach students, real children with real emotions and goals. There is no one curriculum that will magically make all children read, write, or execute math problems. The curriculums are there to guide the teacher, but it is the responsibility of the teacher to reflect on their instruction and the progress of the child to determine how to maintain growth of that individual child,” said Staub.
Staub also asked that all present in the room remember we all want what is best for the children.
ACES teacher Amy Bennett explained to the crowd the way the lesson plans for Reveal Math would work.
“While we will be using Reveal Math as primary curriculum, what we are teaching are Pennsylvania Math Standards and we are using many math resources to teach our students and to exceed those standards,” said Bennett.
Bennett shared a Reveal Math lesson on adding and subtracting fractions, along with a weekly math plan overview. The weekly teaching plan involves interactive experiences, large group lessons, small group lesson and one-on-one teaching as needed.
Anti Reveal Math
Parents and taxpayers also weighed in with their concerns about the Reveal Math curriculum.
Littlestown resident and taxpayer Dwayne Sullivan railed against the proposed math curriculum based upon its reliance on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) along with Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL) to develop social emotional learning standards to guide students in classrooms.
CASEL has defined five core competencies it says should guide social emotional learning and recommends five areas to focus on while drafting their learning standards: self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision making.
“The central goal of SEL is indoctrination of students to become change agents in the name of social justice,” said Sullivan.
Any type of indoctrination needs to be removed from schools, Sullivan said.
“We need to cleanse our schools of this indoctrination and return to academics rather than undermining the parents. SEL allows and forces for the entry of Critical Race Theory into our schools and it needs to be stopped now,” said Sullivan.
Littlestown resident and parent of several students within the district Janell Ressler spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting regarding the Reveal Math Program which would replace the Go Math curriculum that is currently in use within the district in grades K-5. This program will expire at the end of the current school year.
Ressler claimed the district administration is not being transparent with all portions of the Reveal Math curriculum.
“Reveal Math teaches social justice concepts, not math concepts. In our district alone, our math scores have declined drastically over the last 10 years. The Reveal Math curriculum has eight focus areas, the first two being “equitable classrooms” and “social emotional learning.” Out of the eight focus areas math proficiency is missing. Children becoming proficient in math should be focus number one in this district, she said. With this new Reveal Math, curriculum is pushing “feelings” over learning math proficiency,” said Ressler.
School board member and committee member Jeanne Ewen also raised concerns on several issues regarding the proposed curriculum supplier.
Ewen cited donations from the Fetzer Institute as concerns for introducing Reveal Math into the district. The Fetzer Institute has a religious background and its objectives and Ewen raised religious concerns being woven into it the Reveal Math Curriculum.
“With the information available on their website, is there a chance we could have parents coming to us and opting out of math for religious reasons, is religion inter-woven into this curriculum?” asked Ewen.
All teachers and school administrators in the room involved with the review of the Reveal Math curriculum claimed they will not be teaching religion along with math.
Ewen also raised the issue that Reveal Math is a new program without a great deal of data to backup whether it will actually help district elementary school students improve their math skills.
“The curriculum program we are discussing is less than two years old so there is no data to say if this curriculum actually works and I will go back to my original statement, what do feelings have to do with learning math?” asked Ewen.
Another parent raised the issue that bringing CASEL into the classroom brings in the potential influence from other foundations such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Chan Zuckerberg Foundation, both of which have invested large sums of money in supporting the CASEL education and learning model.
The Reveal Math curriculum is published by McGraw Hill.
According to Littlestown Area School District Superintendent Chris Biggar, the district has been using the Go Math program for the past seven years and that program is being discontinued.
“It is time to update the math curriculum as the existing program is ending,” said Biggar.
The recommendation of the “Reveal Math” program is at an annual cost of $45,000. According to Biggar the current math program, Go Math, costs the district $135,000.
