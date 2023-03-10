Before a standing-room-only crowd of more than 40 people in a 3-1 vote, the Littlestown Area School Board Curriculum, Co-Curriculum and Policy Committee approved the implementation of a new math program for district elementary school students (K-5).

The packed room included parents of students, district taxpayers along with many district teachers, three of whom plan to run for school board positions in the upcoming primary election.

