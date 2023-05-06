A phone scammer is claiming to represent the Gettysburg Police Department.
The person is calling people and claiming “he has a warrant for them. The person being called is advised to provide money to the caller or they will be arrested,” according to a post by the Gettysburg Borough Police Department at adams.crimewatchpa.com.
