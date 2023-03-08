New security cameras are being installed at the Huntington Township municipal complex near York Springs, in a move to upgrade existing safety practices.
Also, the township’s three-member board is reviewing its trash contract with service provider Waste Management, as officials seek a remedy for missed pickups.
Supervisors approved the $2,300 security camera purchase during their regularly scheduled February business meeting. The cost included labor.
“There are people coming in and out of this building all the time, this is a security measure,” Supervisor Chair Paul Guise said regarding the 750 Trolley Road complex.
According to officials, the current equipment is at least six years old. Presently, the township has just two cameras.
“We’re just upgrading the system that we currently have in place,” said Supervisor Vice Chair Jeffrey King. “We received a recommendation that we needed additional security.”
The expense was unbudgeted for 2023, although the township intends to pay for the equipment via reserve funding.
Overall, the township is obtaining four security cameras, which will be mounted at various locations throughout the municipal building and property. The acquisition also includes a 24-inch LED monitor for the central office, as well as four mounting boxes.
“It was a lot cheaper to purchase as a group,” said Huntington Township Roadmaster Charles King.
Trash Talk
Help may be on the way for Huntington residents who continue to experience service problems with Waste Management.
Huntington Solicitor Todd A. King encouraged the township’s citizenry to report missed pickups to both Waste Management and the municipality. Proper logging and documentation may enable the township to seek compensation and penalties for “failing to do the job,” he explained.
Last year, Huntington supervisors OK’ed a multi-municipal garbage and recycling contract with Waste Management, joining neighboring Latimore Township and the Borough of York Springs.
However, local leaders and residents have voiced repeated concerns about the pact falling short of expectations.
“We should do something about the poor service we’re receiving,” Supervisor Mark Leer said previously. “There are many others that are having continuous problems. We should put the hammer down, if people aren’t getting service, there are actions we can take.”
Under the refuse contract, costs have increased about $26 per quarter for trash collection service, although Tyrone Township was originally slated to be a fourth participant, before dropping out. The contract was put out for bid twice and Waste Management was the lone proposal on both occasions.
Currently, the three municipalities are under a three-year contract, with an option for a fourth year.
Public comment
procedures questioned
Huntington resident Marie DiGangi rose from the audience Feb. 9, to address supervisors about action and dialogue that occurred at a previous meeting. However, she was quickly cut off by Guise, who reminded the audience that the first round of public comment is for agenda items only.
DiGangi asked why the protocol has not been consistently enforced during previous municipal sessions.
“We are finally participating with state rules,” Guise claimed.
A later round of public comment, typically one of the last items on the agenda, is reserved for residents to address any matter they wish.
Traffic Study
A traffic study coinciding with the new Bermudian Springs Middle School revealed no significant operational issues.
Bermudian Springs School District Superintendent Dr. Shane Hotchkiss attended Huntington’s meeting, along with traffic consultant Greg Creasy, of Grove Miller Engineering, and presented an overview of a recent traffic review.
The study evaluated congestion and traffic flow at the Pa. Route 94 and main campus driveway, as well as the middle school complex, according to earlier reports.
Traffic counts were observed at the following locations: Route 94 and the main campus driveway; Main Campus Drive and the middle school driveway; Baltimore Road and Main Campus Drive; Baltimore Road and the elementary school driveway; and Baltimore Road and Middle School Lane.
Creasy told Huntington leaders there was “nothing glaring” in the final report.
“It’s a case where the data and analysis match what we saw out there,” he said.
Students first attended classes in the new $33 million, 140,000-square foot middle school building in 2022. Hotchkiss noted the study was a condition of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation permits being issued for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.