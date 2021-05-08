Cumberland Township Police are searching for the driver who struck a pole on the 900 block of Table Rock Road Saturday night and fled the scene.
A 1998 Chevrolet Blazer struck a utility pole at about 8:50 p.m., according to Patrolman First Class Ryan Eiker.
The driver fled the scene, Eiker said.
The crash caused about 90 residents to lose power.
Anyone with information on the driver should call 717-334-8101 and ask for Cumberland Township Police.
