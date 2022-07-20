A Thomasville man charged with rape was held at Adams County Prison unable to post bail.
David Atkins, 37, is charged with rape, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault, all felonies, with an offense date of March 1, according to a magisterial docket.
A woman initially contacted Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Gettysburg on March 23 claiming she was sexually assaulted by Atkins, but the location proved to be in York County, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by PSP Trooper Matthew Hochberg on July 11. The matter was referred to York County for investigation.
The woman also alleged she was sexually assaulted three times in February and March by Atkins at her Straban Township residence, according to the affidavit.
“Following that disclosure,” the woman said she “wished to come back to PSP Gettysburg at a later time” to provide the relevant details, the affidavit reads.
The woman returned to the Gettysburg Barracks to provide a full interview with PSP on April 9, detailing three incidents, according to the affidavit.
The woman alleged Atkins sexually assaulted her digitally and with an object, in addition to sexual intercourse, over the course of the three incidents, according to the affidavit.
On May 13, PSP spoke with Atkins at his Thomasville residence where he is alleged to have told police “he raped her,” according to the affidavit.
Atkins is further alleged to have told police “he did not feel like it was rape” because the woman “did not fight,” the affidavit reads.
Atkins allegedly said “he was wrong” for having “forced” an object into the woman since she said “no” prior to the incident, according to the affidavit.
Atkins, who remains in Adams County Prison in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, is set for a preliminary hearing today, Wednesday, July 20, at 1 p.m., according to the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.