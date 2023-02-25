A $25,000 state grant will provide Cumberland Township Police Department with training and equipment related to law enforcement challenges arising from medical marijuana, according to a police department release.
The funds are to allow each officer to attend a workshop to learn about Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law, provide training for one officer in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE), send one officer to attend the Pennsylvania DUI Association conference in 2023 and 2024, and purchase portable breath test (PBT) devices to rule out alcohol impairment.
The workshop will address issues law enforcement faces daily and the grant will also pay for the overtime to back-fill shifts, to maintain sufficient manpower to cover the schedule.
The ARIDE training “was designed to give a better understanding of different types of impairment including marijuana impairment. The training allows for the officers attending to receive a review of Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, which is the cornerstone of all impaired driving enforcement. The officer will then receive instruction on the different drug categories, signs and symptoms that could be seen from the drug categories ingested and additional roadside tests,” according to the release.
The DUI Association conference occurs each fall at varying locations and provides continuing education hours required for biannual recertification as a drug recognition expert (DRE). The funding is to cover the officer’s salary, mileage, and lodging during the event.
The department applied to purchase 10 PBTs. One is to be assigned to Patrolman First Class Ryan Eiker, who is a certified DRE. The others are to replace units that have been used for about eight years and are at the end of their service life.
As part of doing a DRE evaluation, one of the first steps in the process of determining impairment is obtaining a breath alcohol sample to rule out alcohol impairment.
Money has been secured to purchase the plastic straws that are used to obtain samples and also for servicing the devices,” which are to be purchased through the DUI Association.
The department applied in September for the $25,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crimes and Delinquency, which was awarded in December. Plans call for the township supervisors to accept the funding formally when they meet Feb. 28.
Pennsylvania approved medical marijuana in 2016. Under this law, Pennsylvania residents are allowed to possess medical marijuana in various forms for treatment of certain ailments.
