A $25,000 state grant will provide Cumberland Township Police Department with training and equipment related to law enforcement challenges arising from medical marijuana, according to a police department release.

The funds are to allow each officer to attend a workshop to learn about Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law, provide training for one officer in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE), send one officer to attend the Pennsylvania DUI Association conference in 2023 and 2024, and purchase portable breath test (PBT) devices to rule out alcohol impairment.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.