The Gettysburg Borough Council set the stage for a 2023 budget with no tax increase and moved toward bolstering the police and fire departments.
Members voted unanimously Monday to advertise a proposed 2023 budget in advance of an adoption vote expected during the Dec. 12 meeting at 7 p.m. in the borough hall at 59 E. High St.
While maintaining the current property tax rate of 4.177 mills, the proposed budget includes the addition of two new police officers.
Federal pandemic funds would be used to help offset employees’ pay and rely on an expected reduction in police overtime hours to help offset increased employee healthcare costs, according to Borough Manager Charles Gable.
To facilitate the hiring of police officers, the council also voted unanimously to ask the borough Civil Service Commission to change its rules to allow the hiring of cadets who have not yet completed their state-required certification training.
The change “really should widen the applicant pool,” Police Chief Robert Glenny said.
Council member Patricia Lawson said she hopes the additional hires will “add diversity to the force.”
A wider pool would likely be a step in that direction, Glenny said.
An officer who could speak Spanish would be a valuable addition, said Lawson.
As for the fire department, the council moved toward exempting active volunteer firefighters who live in Gettysburg from the borough’s property and earned income taxes. The exemptions would reward members of the Gettysburg Fire Department for their dedication and facilitate continued quick response times by encouraging firefighters to live in the borough, officials have said since council President Wesley Heyser suggested the idea earlier this year.
The council voted without dissent to advertise an ordinance authorizing the exemptions for an adoption vote during the Dec. 12 meeting. The measure is also to define criteria firefighters must meet to qualify.
Heyser and council member John Lawver abstained due to their ties to the fire department.
Also Dec. 12, the council plans to vote on a resolution setting a wide variety of fees for 2023. Plans include a hike in the annual permit fee for walking tours, including ghost and historical tours, from $125 to $300 under a proposed resolution.
The permits are onerous for the borough staff because they involve separate paperwork for each guide and considerable time devoted to monitoring and enforcement, borough Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said earlier this month.
The fee has not been increased in about 20 years, dating back to when ghost tours were beginning to become popular, Heyser said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.