The Gettysburg Borough Council set the stage for a 2023 budget with no tax increase and moved toward bolstering the police and fire departments.

Members voted unanimously Monday to advertise a proposed 2023 budget in advance of an adoption vote expected during the Dec. 12 meeting at 7 p.m. in the borough hall at 59 E. High St.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.