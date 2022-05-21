A Fairfield man was charged with terroristic threats and resisting arrest Friday after multiple police agencies responded to an apartment Thursday in Fairfield Borough, according to a magisterial docket and affidavit of probable cause.
The situation unfolded after a Veteran Affairs (VA) hospital connected police dispatchers by phone to Timothy Garnett Fair Sr., 61, who was in his apartment along West Main Street, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Carroll Valley Police Corporal Cliff Weikert.
The incident, which sent Fairfield Area School District (FASD) in lockdown, began about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, officials said.
Fair allegedly threatened to harm himself and claimed he had a gun with him under pillows on his couch, according to the affidavit.
The VA hospital warned police that Fair “had a history violent behavior” in 2017, according to the affidavit. Fair allegedly told police on the phone that his gun was “cocked and locked and ready to go,” according to the affidavit.
Fair allegedly told police they would need “body bags” if they entered his apartment, and claimed he had access to hand grenades, according to the affidavit.
When Fair learned police were notified, he left the apartment, according to the affidavit. A woman told police “there was a man down the street, and she thought he had a gun,” according to the affidavit.
Fair took off running when approached by Weikert and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), even after police yelled for him to stop, according to the affidavit.
“After a foot chase, he was tackled to the ground and placed into handcuffs,” the affidavit read.
A firearm was not located when Fair was taken into custody, according to the affidavit.
Fair remained in Adams County Prison Friday evening in lieu of $30,000 cash bail on misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and resisting arrest, according to a magisterial docket. A preliminary hearing is set for June 1 at 11 a.m., according to the docket.
The Thursday lockdown at the school was to assure safety, said Weikert, noting the incident was not in close proximity to the school.
Along with Carroll Valley Police and PSP, Weikert said Liberty Township Police, Cumberland Township Police Department, and the National Park Service assisted at the scene on Thursday.
