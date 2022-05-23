Maintenance work is on the horizon for several roads in Mount Joy Township.
After receiving only a single bid, township supervisors were unanimous Thursday in awarding a $73,984 contract to Russell Standard Corporation.
Tar-and-chip resurfacing is planned on California, Bowers, Petterson, Solomon, and Cemetery roads beginning about July 1, Roadmaster Shane Wise said.
The rate of $1.53 per square foot is good, given the current high cost of petroleum products, township engineer Erik Vranich said.
The cost is covered in this year’s budget, Supervisor Chair Bernie Mazer said.
In other business, the supervisors were unanimous in granting several waivers for Wade Run, which is the latest phase of the Links at Gettysburg residential development.
Wade Run is to include 99 cluster houses and is to have an entrance on Taneytown Road. Plans include a miles-long walking trail.
The waivers allow narrower than usual roads, no sidewalks, and other deviations from normal rules to allow the privately-owned development match other phases of the Links, officials said. The supervisors balked at one change proposed by the developer, ruling that a stormwater pond cannot exceed two feet in depth for safety reasons.
Also, the supervisors were unanimous in granting two special event permits.
One will allow the annual Gettysburg Brew Fest to occur from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg off Baltimore Pike rather than at its past location, the United Lutheran Seminary in Gettysburg.
The other will allow live acoustic music at various times in the outdoor seating area at the Marketplace at Gettysburg, 2440 Baltimore Pike.
The supervisors also granted permission for an unusual temporary and partial occupancy permit to be issued for the above-ground floors of a home at 10 Lori Lane, where flooding damaged a basement prior to completion of construction.
In addition, United Hook and Ladder Treasurer Kevin Moul questioned a difference between funds received from the township and those expected under an existing contract.
Records will be reviewed and “we’ll do a reconciliation on that,” said Mazer. The township is “very happy” with the fire company, he said.
The supervisors set a recycling event for electronic items for 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 8.
