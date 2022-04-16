With the annual tax deadline looming, many folks are looking to relieve a bit of the stress that comes with filing taxes.
Kona Ice of Adams County has an answer with their “No Taxation without Relaxation” free ice offer for Monday, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., at their local site, 2825 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, which lies at the corner of state Route 94 and Brickyard Road.
Kona will provide a free “kiddy sized” 9-ounce shaved ice of any flavor to help people chill out, according to Craig Davis, co-owner of the franchise.
Kona Ice is celebrating its ninth annual “No Taxation without Relaxation” across the nation, rain or shine, cold or warm.
“Kona does this all over the world,” said co-owner Deb Davis.
Craig Davis indicated there will be a festive atmosphere with the penguin mascot “Kona” on the scene and the trucks open. It has been “several years since we have been able to have our ‘Flavorwaves’ open. We’re back to good times again,” he said.
Chances are Kona Ice will have a flavor for everyone.
Blue raspberry is the most popular flavor of the “75 flavors on the truck” with some being sugar free and others dye free, said Davis.
Craig noted that root beer and cherry are his favorite flavors, and Deb’s favorite is black cherry.
Kona Ice of Adams County has been helping destress tax payers on tax day for several years, said Davis. They have brought the trucks to town squares, shopping areas, and other spots in the eastern part of the county. Davis said the weather has varied from very warm to seeing snow flurries in mid April. Davis declined to make any weather predictions for Monday.
Tax day is as late as it can get this year, pushed back from the traditional April 15 by the Friday observation of Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C. The local emancipation is normally marked on April 16, except when it falls on a weekend. So Kona festive day is pushed to Monday the 18.
“This year, we are operating from our store site,” he said. “The storefront opens May 1st,” so ice will be flowing from the trucks.
More information on the chill out and maps to find Kona Ice of Adams County are available at www.kona-ice.com
